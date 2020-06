Amenities

Amazing Ardmore location. This beautiful and bright three bedroom one full and one half bathroom apartment, is close to everything the Main Line has to offer, including shopping, parks, library, public transportation and great restaurants. This two thousand square foot apartment is in the process of getting new kitchen counter tops and cabinets and a washer and dryer; bathrooms were recently updated. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Water and heat are included.