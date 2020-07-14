Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel fire pit fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit

2066 Winthrop Way Available 08/15/20 Exceptional Fully-Furnished Family Home for rent in East Penn! - This property represents a highly unique opportunity to rent an immaculate, fully furnished home in Lower Macungie Township.



This stately home was built in 2005 and is ideally suited for a family. The main level boasts a two-story entrance stair, private office, dining room, expansive eat-in kitchen/great room with fireplace, and an additional bedroom with en-suite bathroom. The second level presents 4 bedrooms including the master retreat with generous bath. Upgrades abound from the stainless kitchen appliances, custom built-in cabinetry, walk-in pantry, double ovens in the kitchen, and oversize kitchen island & breakfast bar.



The rear yard is gorgeous with hardscape patio including a custom pergola and fire pit. The play set and trampoline are tucked at the rear of the yard for endless hours of play for the children.



The home is located on a private cul-de-sac, in the highly rated East Penn School District, has a 1/2 acre lot, and will be available in mid-August. This home is being offered fully furnished and includes lawn care service, fertilizer service and monthly home cleaning service. This property is professionally managed and we're eager to consider non-smoking applicants with verifiable income and a minimum credit score of 675.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5907125)