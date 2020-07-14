All apartments in Ancient Oaks
Location

2066 Winthrop Way, Ancient Oaks, PA 18062
Ancient Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
fireplace
furnished
2066 Winthrop Way Available 08/15/20 Exceptional Fully-Furnished Family Home for rent in East Penn! - This property represents a highly unique opportunity to rent an immaculate, fully furnished home in Lower Macungie Township.

This stately home was built in 2005 and is ideally suited for a family. The main level boasts a two-story entrance stair, private office, dining room, expansive eat-in kitchen/great room with fireplace, and an additional bedroom with en-suite bathroom. The second level presents 4 bedrooms including the master retreat with generous bath. Upgrades abound from the stainless kitchen appliances, custom built-in cabinetry, walk-in pantry, double ovens in the kitchen, and oversize kitchen island & breakfast bar.

The rear yard is gorgeous with hardscape patio including a custom pergola and fire pit. The play set and trampoline are tucked at the rear of the yard for endless hours of play for the children.

The home is located on a private cul-de-sac, in the highly rated East Penn School District, has a 1/2 acre lot, and will be available in mid-August. This home is being offered fully furnished and includes lawn care service, fertilizer service and monthly home cleaning service. This property is professionally managed and we're eager to consider non-smoking applicants with verifiable income and a minimum credit score of 675.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5907125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2066 Winthrop Way have any available units?
2066 Winthrop Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ancient Oaks, PA.
What amenities does 2066 Winthrop Way have?
Some of 2066 Winthrop Way's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2066 Winthrop Way currently offering any rent specials?
2066 Winthrop Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2066 Winthrop Way pet-friendly?
No, 2066 Winthrop Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ancient Oaks.
Does 2066 Winthrop Way offer parking?
No, 2066 Winthrop Way does not offer parking.
Does 2066 Winthrop Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2066 Winthrop Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2066 Winthrop Way have a pool?
No, 2066 Winthrop Way does not have a pool.
Does 2066 Winthrop Way have accessible units?
No, 2066 Winthrop Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2066 Winthrop Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2066 Winthrop Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2066 Winthrop Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2066 Winthrop Way does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

