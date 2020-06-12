/
2 bedroom apartments
175 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ambler, PA
Contact for Availability
Mattison House Apartments
174 S Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
820 sqft
Located within the Wissahickon School District and half of a mile from Ambler Train Station. Spacious bedrooms, large, fully equipped kitchens, and lots of storage. FIOS-ready. Near Ambler Campus of Temple University.
4 Units Available
Longford Apartments
352 Valleybrook Rd, Ambler, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
900 sqft
Cozy homes with a patio/balcony, new appliances and air conditioning. 24-hour emergency maintenance available. Gather with friends in the courtyard. Close to Ambler rail station. By Cedarbrook Country Club and Loch Alsh Park.
2 Units Available
Ambler Crossing
311 N Spring Garden St, Ambler, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1061 sqft
Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher, microwave, wall-to-wall carpeting/hardwood floors, washer and dryer, and new kitchens. Community allows cats and features on-site property management and high-speed internet access.
1 Unit Available
134 RACE ST
134 Race St, Ambler, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Come see this spacious 2 bedroom apartment in Ambler. Fully renovated. Private street level entrance on Race St., a quiet backroad in the center of town. This apartment features a huge living area, updated kitchen and dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Ambler
1 Unit Available
120 N BETHLEHEM PIKE
120 North Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
943 sqft
Totally renovated condo in Somerset House with Parking and Pool. 2 good sized bedrooms with a bonus room that can be used for an office or den featuring a large window for natural light a modern barn door for total privacy.
1 Unit Available
420 Fort Washington Avenue
420 Fort Washington Ave, Fort Washington, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Unit type: Duplex; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1.5; Square footage: 1200; Parking: 4 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1700.00; IMRID13951
Results within 5 miles of Ambler
25 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
23 Units Available
Place One
777 W Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1288 sqft
Right off I-476 and near Community Center Park and the Greater Plymouth Community Center. Available furnished. On-site amenities for everyone including a pool, doorman, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Stunning pool.
7 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
961 sqft
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
1 Unit Available
Dublin Terrace
1300 Jennifer Dr, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1645 sqft
Dublin Terrace is the premiere rental home community in the Delaware Valley. This one-of-a-kind property offers residents luxury living and unparalleled privacy. The community consists of 12 distinctive buildings with only 16 residences per building.
2 Units Available
Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes
9 Bridle Ln, Maple Glen, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
978 sqft
All of our apartments are two bedrooms with one bathroom and have a private patio or balcony, private entrance, dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas heat, central air, and include a laundry room with full size side-by-side washer and dryer.
13 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1015 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the townhome you’re interested in.
370 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1462 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.
1 Unit Available
62 DOGWOOD LANE
62 Dogwood Lane, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1210 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo with loft. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Sliding glass doors to deck. Spiral staircase to loft area overlooking living room. Main bedroom with full bathroom and walk in closet. Washer and dryer in unit.
1 Unit Available
72 WOODBINE COURT
72 Woodbine Court, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1210 sqft
Welcome to Saw Mill Valley! This quiet and charming neighborhood nestled in Horsham is minutes to 611 and the PA Turnpike. Available for immediate leasing, 72 Woodbine Court features fresh paint, new flooring,~ high ceilings and a charming deck.
Flourtown
1 Unit Available
1300 BETHLEHEM PIKE
1300 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
812 sqft
Newer built custom and chic 2 bedroom/2 bathroom luxury apartment living offered by Builder Samuel Blake & the Blake Development Corp.
1 Unit Available
1175 FAIRVIEW AVENUE
1175 Fairview Avenue, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1306 sqft
Welcome to 1175 Fairview Ave located in the award-winning Wissahickon School District! A single home in Blue Bell, this property will be available for rent on June 1, 2020.
1 Unit Available
2886 LIMEKILN PIKE
2886 Limekiln Pike, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
812 sqft
Great 2 bedroom apt with lots of room. Nice sized kitchen with large pantry, lots of cabinet & counter space & b/i dishwasher & eating area. The main bedroom has double closets. Lots of parking. Close to turnpike & train station.
1 Unit Available
209 DRESHER WOODS DRIVE
209 Dresher Woods Drive, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1306 sqft
Easy carefree lifestyle. Award winning Upper Dublin School District. The location close to PA Turnpike and Rt 309 makes driving to Philadelphia, Allentown or NJ an easy commute. This bright and sun filled two story home provides modern features.
Results within 10 miles of Ambler
9 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1048 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
11 Units Available
Silk Factory Lofts
200 S Line St, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1114 sqft
Located in the heart of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Silk Factory Lofts offer an irresistible lifestyle set in a historic landmark building. Our open loft-style apartments feature oversized windows, high ceilings and modern kitchens.
13 Units Available
Sherry Lake
1801 Butler Pike, Conshohocken, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
855 sqft
Well-kept apartments with patio or balcony in a tranquil community offering stunning lake views. Conveniently located 2 miles from restaurants and bars in downtown Conshohocken, with easy access to I-76, I-476 and the PA Turnpike.
19 Units Available
Curren Terrace
1011 New Hope St, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
795 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Curren Terrace. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Norristown, PA. Each of our apartment homes is welcoming, featuring the amenities you need to live a life of leisure without breaking the bank.
