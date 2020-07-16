All apartments in Allegheny County
1529 Lime Hollow
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1529 Lime Hollow

1529 Lime Hollow Road · (412) 518-2743
Location

1529 Lime Hollow Road, Allegheny County, PA 15235

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1529 Lime Hollow · Avail. now

$795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Available in Penn Hills!! - Available: JUNE 1st!

Description:
This 1 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the Penn Hills area of Pittsburgh. Brand new Luxury Vinyl flooring throughout! On the main floor, you will find a clean & spacious kitchen and living space as well as a large bedroom and full bath. The basement is unfinished but provides lots of storage space along with washer & dryer hookups. Attached one car garage with door going into the basement. Forced air A/C and heat. Extra storage in attic. Covered back patio perfect for bbqs! Great home looking for the perfect tenant.

Close to shopping, restaurants, parks, schools, Rt. 28 & I-376

Call us for an appointment today!

Amenities:
Fridge, stove/oven (gas), central air, forced air gas heat, 1 car internal garage & driveway, cable ready, new flooring, front & back porch, yard

Also, enjoy our RPM Resident Rewards Program! Online payments, 24/7 maintenance, a Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. Save money on utilities! We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you. 

Terms:
- Utilities paid by tenant
- Security deposit one month's rent
- Some pets allowed. Monthly pet fee $35. Max 1 pets. No deposit! 
- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check 
- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)
- $25 monthly Resident Rewards fee (PURQZ, online payments, etc.)

Background Check:

Credit
- Must have a credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.

Income
- Must gross at least 2.5 times the monthly rent

References
- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs

About us:
Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.

Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.

(RLNE4922684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 Lime Hollow have any available units?
1529 Lime Hollow has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1529 Lime Hollow have?
Some of 1529 Lime Hollow's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 Lime Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Lime Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Lime Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, 1529 Lime Hollow is pet friendly.
Does 1529 Lime Hollow offer parking?
Yes, 1529 Lime Hollow offers parking.
Does 1529 Lime Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 Lime Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Lime Hollow have a pool?
No, 1529 Lime Hollow does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Lime Hollow have accessible units?
No, 1529 Lime Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Lime Hollow have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 Lime Hollow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1529 Lime Hollow have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1529 Lime Hollow has units with air conditioning.
