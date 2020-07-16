1529 Lime Hollow

Amenities

Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Available in Penn Hills!! - Available: JUNE 1st!



Description:

This 1 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the Penn Hills area of Pittsburgh. Brand new Luxury Vinyl flooring throughout! On the main floor, you will find a clean & spacious kitchen and living space as well as a large bedroom and full bath. The basement is unfinished but provides lots of storage space along with washer & dryer hookups. Attached one car garage with door going into the basement. Forced air A/C and heat. Extra storage in attic. Covered back patio perfect for bbqs! Great home looking for the perfect tenant.



Close to shopping, restaurants, parks, schools, Rt. 28 & I-376



Call us for an appointment today!



Amenities:

Fridge, stove/oven (gas), central air, forced air gas heat, 1 car internal garage & driveway, cable ready, new flooring, front & back porch, yard



Also, enjoy our RPM Resident Rewards Program! Online payments, 24/7 maintenance, a Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. Save money on utilities! We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you.



Terms:

- Utilities paid by tenant

- Security deposit one month's rent

- Some pets allowed. Monthly pet fee $35. Max 1 pets. No deposit!

- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check

- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)

- $25 monthly Resident Rewards fee (PURQZ, online payments, etc.)



Background Check:



Credit

- Must have a credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.



Income

- Must gross at least 2.5 times the monthly rent



References

- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs



About us:

Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.



Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.



