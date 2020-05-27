212 Erin Court

Amenities
Misty Creek Village is a newer luxury apartment community nestled just minutes from New Oxford Town Square in the Conewago Valley School District & within close proximity to Gettysburg. This community offers a clubhouse consisting of a workout room & community room with fireplace, TV, seating areas with & without tables & kitchenette area. 1st floor apartments, 2nd floor apartments & townhouses to choose from & all including granite countertops, heat pumps, cool central air & washers & dryers.
This sunny 1st floor apartment offers an open floor plan with generous-sized living area & modern kitchen with all appliances & breakfast bar. 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom.
Want to take a look at this home? An approved application is required to schedule a showing and is FREE to do at www.wolfkline.com
