Adams County, PA
212 Erin Court
Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:43 PM

212 Erin Court

212 Erin Court · (717) 287-8002
Location

212 Erin Court, Adams County, PA 17350

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
gym
air conditioning
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
Misty Creek Village is a newer luxury apartment community nestled just minutes from New Oxford Town Square in the Conewago Valley School District & within close proximity to Gettysburg. This community offers a clubhouse consisting of a workout room & community room with fireplace, TV, seating areas with & without tables & kitchenette area. 1st floor apartments, 2nd floor apartments & townhouses to choose from & all including granite countertops, heat pumps, cool central air & washers & dryers.

This sunny 1st floor apartment offers an open floor plan with generous-sized living area & modern kitchen with all appliances & breakfast bar. 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom.

Want to take a look at this home? An approved application is required to schedule a showing and is FREE to do at www.wolfkline.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Erin Court have any available units?
212 Erin Court has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 212 Erin Court have?
Some of 212 Erin Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Erin Court currently offering any rent specials?
212 Erin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Erin Court pet-friendly?
No, 212 Erin Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Adams County.
Does 212 Erin Court offer parking?
No, 212 Erin Court does not offer parking.
Does 212 Erin Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 Erin Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Erin Court have a pool?
No, 212 Erin Court does not have a pool.
Does 212 Erin Court have accessible units?
No, 212 Erin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Erin Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 Erin Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Erin Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 212 Erin Court has units with air conditioning.
