Amenities
25247 Heavenly Ln Available 07/10/20 Elegant Veneta Home - This elegant two level 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers a large open kitchen with custom hardwood floors, separate dining room, laundry room, large master suite with a private bath and walk in closet, fully fenced back yard, irrigation system in the front yard only and 2 car garage. Enjoy relaxing on the covered front porch or entertaining on the large covered back patio.
Call to schedule your showing today!
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT
Tenant to pay all utilities & maintain yard
No Pets
Lease through 6/30/21
School District FERN RIDGE
Elementary School Veneta
Middle School Fern Ridge
High School Elmira
Criteria: CHIO (See Screening Criteria Requirements)
**APPLICATION FEES ARE NON REFUNDABLE**
(RLNE2407915)