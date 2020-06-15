All apartments in Veneta
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

25247 Heavenly Ln

25247 Heavenly Lane · (541) 343-2183
Location

25247 Heavenly Lane, Veneta, OR 97487

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 25247 Heavenly Ln · Avail. Jul 10

$1,795

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1735 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
25247 Heavenly Ln Available 07/10/20 Elegant Veneta Home - This elegant two level 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers a large open kitchen with custom hardwood floors, separate dining room, laundry room, large master suite with a private bath and walk in closet, fully fenced back yard, irrigation system in the front yard only and 2 car garage. Enjoy relaxing on the covered front porch or entertaining on the large covered back patio.

Call to schedule your showing today!

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT

Tenant to pay all utilities & maintain yard
No Pets
Lease through 6/30/21

School District FERN RIDGE
Elementary School Veneta
Middle School Fern Ridge
High School Elmira

Criteria: CHIO (See Screening Criteria Requirements)

**APPLICATION FEES ARE NON REFUNDABLE**

(RLNE2407915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25247 Heavenly Ln have any available units?
25247 Heavenly Ln has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25247 Heavenly Ln have?
Some of 25247 Heavenly Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25247 Heavenly Ln currently offering any rent specials?
25247 Heavenly Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25247 Heavenly Ln pet-friendly?
No, 25247 Heavenly Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Veneta.
Does 25247 Heavenly Ln offer parking?
Yes, 25247 Heavenly Ln does offer parking.
Does 25247 Heavenly Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25247 Heavenly Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25247 Heavenly Ln have a pool?
No, 25247 Heavenly Ln does not have a pool.
Does 25247 Heavenly Ln have accessible units?
No, 25247 Heavenly Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 25247 Heavenly Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25247 Heavenly Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 25247 Heavenly Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25247 Heavenly Ln has units with air conditioning.
