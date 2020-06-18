All apartments in The Dalles
Find more places like 2503 Wright St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Dalles, OR
/
2503 Wright St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2503 Wright St.

2503 Wright Street · (541) 298-4736 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2503 Wright Street, The Dalles, OR 97058

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2503 Wright St. · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1316 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom | 1.5 Bathroom Home Located in The Dalles - This 1950’s ranch-style home is located in a great neighborhood just minutes from local shopping centers and nearby schools in The Dalles. With 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, this single-level home features hardwood floors throughout, a brick fireplace, single-car garage, and beautifully landscaped and fenced backyard. Call today to schedule a showing!

Rent: $1425.00

Security Deposit: $2137.50

Smoking: No smoking on premises

Lease Terms: 6 Month/1 Year

Pet Policy: Please no pets

Parking: Single-car garage, off-street parking

Laundry Facilities: Washer/dryer provided

Appliances: Refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, washer/dryer

Heat/AC: Electric baseboard heat

Utilities: Tenant responsible for all utilities

Yard Care: Tenant responsible for yard care

Available now!

(RLNE3635258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2503 Wright St. have any available units?
2503 Wright St. has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2503 Wright St. have?
Some of 2503 Wright St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2503 Wright St. currently offering any rent specials?
2503 Wright St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 Wright St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2503 Wright St. is pet friendly.
Does 2503 Wright St. offer parking?
Yes, 2503 Wright St. does offer parking.
Does 2503 Wright St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2503 Wright St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 Wright St. have a pool?
No, 2503 Wright St. does not have a pool.
Does 2503 Wright St. have accessible units?
No, 2503 Wright St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2503 Wright St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2503 Wright St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2503 Wright St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2503 Wright St. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2503 Wright St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hood River, OR
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity