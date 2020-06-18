2503 Wright St.

Amenities
Charming 3 Bedroom | 1.5 Bathroom Home Located in The Dalles - This 1950’s ranch-style home is located in a great neighborhood just minutes from local shopping centers and nearby schools in The Dalles. With 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, this single-level home features hardwood floors throughout, a brick fireplace, single-car garage, and beautifully landscaped and fenced backyard. Call today to schedule a showing!
Rent: $1425.00
Security Deposit: $2137.50
Smoking: No smoking on premises
Lease Terms: 6 Month/1 Year
Pet Policy: Please no pets
Parking: Single-car garage, off-street parking
Laundry Facilities: Washer/dryer provided
Appliances: Refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, washer/dryer
Heat/AC: Electric baseboard heat
Utilities: Tenant responsible for all utilities
Yard Care: Tenant responsible for yard care
Available now!
(RLNE3635258)