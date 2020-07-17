All apartments in Sutherlin
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

345 E 1st Ave

345 East 1st Avenue · (541) 672-3434
Location

345 East 1st Avenue, Sutherlin, OR 97479

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 345 E 1st Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$675

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
range
refrigerator
345 E 1st Ave Available 08/01/20 Cute 2 Bedroom House with Large Yard - Cute house with large yard and carport. Includes stove, refrigerator, laundry hook ups. Large living room, separate dining room or office space. Covered patio. No pets. Tenant pays all utilities.

Smoking, vaping, storing, or growing of marijuana at any of our properties is prohibited. Renter's insurance required. Additional deposit may be required for LACK OF RENTAL HISTORY or CREDIT ISSUES. Properties subject to price change, availability, or withdrawal.

Available ~08/01/2020
(Availability date is an ESTIMATE ONLY and may change due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the control of agent)

Rent: $675.00
Deposit: $1175.00
Application Fee: $45.00 per adult

Centerpointe Property Management
508 W. Agee St.
Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone# 541-672-3434

Please visit our website: www.cpm4rent.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2803130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

