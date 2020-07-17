Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

345 E 1st Ave Available 08/01/20 Cute 2 Bedroom House with Large Yard - Cute house with large yard and carport. Includes stove, refrigerator, laundry hook ups. Large living room, separate dining room or office space. Covered patio. No pets. Tenant pays all utilities.



Smoking, vaping, storing, or growing of marijuana at any of our properties is prohibited. Renter's insurance required. Additional deposit may be required for LACK OF RENTAL HISTORY or CREDIT ISSUES. Properties subject to price change, availability, or withdrawal.



Available ~08/01/2020

(Availability date is an ESTIMATE ONLY and may change due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the control of agent)



Rent: $675.00

Deposit: $1175.00

Application Fee: $45.00 per adult



Centerpointe Property Management

508 W. Agee St.

Roseburg, OR 97471

Phone# 541-672-3434



Please visit our website: www.cpm4rent.com



No Pets Allowed



