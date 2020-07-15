Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

60703 Golf Village Loop Available 07/17/20 Beautiful home on golf course in Widgi Creek! - This home is immaculate and Available for move in August. 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom and on half an acre. Some of the features are granite tile, Thermadore oven/range, 2 fireplaces and a deep 3 car garage with lake and golf course views. This home has also been very lightly lived in and it was primarily a vacation residence for previous owners. The kitchen features an open plan design conducive to entertaining. It has pristine hardwood floors that carry throughout the living areas. Sliding doors open the living area to the wrap around deck to bring the outdoors in. The master suite, half bath and sunroom are all situated on the main level and the sunroom could easily translate into an office. The sunroom has an additional deck off to the side that gets the morning sun. Master suite features a jetted tub and walk in closet. The lower level offers two bedrooms, a family room and laundry. The dining area has amazing views of the golf course.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including propane.



One pet considered with $500 additional deposit. Please see our pet policies and guidelines.



12 month lease



No smoking/vaping



Schools: William E. Miller Elementary School, Cascade Middle School, Summit High School



**This home is Placement and will be managed by the Owner directly upon move-in**



**All rental listings and availability are subject to change without notification. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.**



**Please note: Due to COVID-19 we are not currently showing occupied homes for the safety of our residents & staff. Instead, we offer video tours for our occupied homes as well as video tours or in person showings for our vacant homes. Once your application has been submitted, we will contact you with the next steps. If the property is listed on the website, it is still considered available.**



Andee Jessee

Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon

A Superior Property Management Co., LLC

www.RentAroundBend.com



(RLNE2345917)