1618 Madras Street Southeast

Come enjoy this great home in a highly desirable area! The property is a duplex but feels very much like a private home. Enjoy your own garage and grass backyard for grilling and gardening. This home has vinyl windows a nice garage and has plenty of space. The home is located right off Commercial St near Safeway and Courthouse Fitness. Features a new paint job inside and out. Includes refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, patio, garage parking, driveway parking and street parking. Natural gas and efficient. Square footage of 950. 2 Bedroom and 1 bathroom with shower. Rent includes water and garbage. Great location in desirable South Salem neighborhood. Minutes from i5 and walking distance to park and shopping and gyms. This home is professionally managed and you will love your experience with Steelhead Property Management. With any questions please reach out! Self showings are available. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

