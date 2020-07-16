All apartments in Salem
1618 Madras Street Southeast
1618 Madras Street Southeast

1618 Madras Street Southeast
Location

1618 Madras Street Southeast, Salem, OR 97306
South Gateway

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Come enjoy this great home in a highly desirable area! The property is a duplex but feels very much like a private home. Enjoy your own garage and grass backyard for grilling and gardening. This home has vinyl windows a nice garage and has plenty of space. The home is located right off Commercial St near Safeway and Courthouse Fitness. Features a new paint job inside and out. Includes refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, patio, garage parking, driveway parking and street parking. Natural gas and efficient. Square footage of 950. 2 Bedroom and 1 bathroom with shower. Rent includes water and garbage. Great location in desirable South Salem neighborhood. Minutes from i5 and walking distance to park and shopping and gyms. This home is professionally managed and you will love your experience with Steelhead Property Management. With any questions please reach out! Self showings are available. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 Madras Street Southeast have any available units?
1618 Madras Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salem, OR.
What amenities does 1618 Madras Street Southeast have?
Some of 1618 Madras Street Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 Madras Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Madras Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Madras Street Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1618 Madras Street Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1618 Madras Street Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 1618 Madras Street Southeast offers parking.
Does 1618 Madras Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 Madras Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Madras Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 1618 Madras Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1618 Madras Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1618 Madras Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Madras Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1618 Madras Street Southeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 1618 Madras Street Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1618 Madras Street Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
