Roseburg, OR
2759 W Lorraine Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:01 PM

2759 W Lorraine Ave

2759 West Lorraine Avenue · (541) 673-4417
Roseburg
Location

2759 West Lorraine Avenue, Roseburg, OR 97471

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2759 W Lorraine Ave · Avail. Jun 19

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 896 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2759 W Lorraine Ave Available 06/19/20 Cozy Condo on the Westside! - This is a two bedroom one bath duplex located on the westside of Roseburg. The duplex features a range, fridge and dishwasher. The unit also provides a garage and washer/dryer hook-ups. The owner pays water. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.

Please go to our website at www.neilcorentals.com for more information or to apply!

? Availability date is an estimate only and may change due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the control of the agent.
? Renters insurance is required by every tenant. If all tenants combined household income is equal to or less than 50% of the median income adjusted for family size or premises has been subsidized with public funds, no insurance is required.
? No smoking or vaping allowed on the property. Smoking, storing or growing of marijuana at any of our properties is prohibited.
? Additional deposit or co-signer may be required i.e. rental history, credit issues or employment history.
? Professional carpet cleaning will be completed between every tenant. The expense for this will be deducted from the deposit.
? Units with pets will be subject to pest spray. Pest spray will be done after move-out and charged accordingly.

E-mail us with any questions or concerns at rentals@neilco.com.

Properties are subject to price change, availability or withdrawal.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT TENANTS

CENTURY 21 The Neil Company Real Estate

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2455670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2759 W Lorraine Ave have any available units?
2759 W Lorraine Ave has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2759 W Lorraine Ave have?
Some of 2759 W Lorraine Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2759 W Lorraine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2759 W Lorraine Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2759 W Lorraine Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2759 W Lorraine Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseburg.
Does 2759 W Lorraine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2759 W Lorraine Ave does offer parking.
Does 2759 W Lorraine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2759 W Lorraine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2759 W Lorraine Ave have a pool?
No, 2759 W Lorraine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2759 W Lorraine Ave have accessible units?
No, 2759 W Lorraine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2759 W Lorraine Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2759 W Lorraine Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2759 W Lorraine Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2759 W Lorraine Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
