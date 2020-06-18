All apartments in Redmond
4091 SW Tommy Armour Ln

4091 Southwest Tommy Armour Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4091 Southwest Tommy Armour Lane, Redmond, OR 97756

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4091 SW Tommy Armour Ln Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Homes in The Greens of Redmond (APPLICATION PENDING) - * 3 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom
* Upstairs Bonus Room With Full Bathroom
* Large RV Parking Area
* Double Attached Garage With Additional Golf Cart Garage
* Air Conditioning
* Gas Fireplace (Not Intended as a Heat Source)
* Water / Sewer / Garbage Basic Services Included
* HOA Fees Included
* Landscape Maintenance Included
* Pets Considered With Owner Approval

** 12 Month Fixed Term or Month to Month Rental Agreement **

Availability date is approximate, in case of unforeseen circumstances.

Security deposit listed is the base amount. Deposits are adjusted, if necessary, depending on your application screening.

All information is deemed accurate and reliable but should be independently verified.

(RLNE5307890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

