375 NE Maple Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly new construction parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking new construction

Brand new single level homes conveniently located in NE Redmond! - 3 bedroom 2 bath, attractive light and bright floor plan with open great room concept. Vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring throughout main living space, gas fireplace with tile surround, insulated interior walls, Large pantry, Stainless appliances and gas range. Double vanity sinks in master and walk-in closet. Fully fenced back yard, covered back patio, front yard landscaping, w/underground sprinklers. RV parking with electric hook ups. Located close to hospital & shopping. 15 minutes to Smith Rock State Park.



For more information, to apply or watch a virtual showing please visit our website: www.bendpropertymanagement.net



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5768208)