Home
/
Redmond, OR
/
3152 SW Juniper Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3152 SW Juniper Ave

3152 Southwest Juniper Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3152 Southwest Juniper Avenue, Redmond, OR 97756

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single Level Home in Redmond - Fenced Backyard! - Adorable single level home found on the corner lot of SW Juniper Ave and SW 32nd Ct. The cozy living room receives great natural light and features a gas fireplace. You'll find plenty of storage in the kitchen area and bar stool seating that is open to the dining and living room. Vaulted ceilings make this home feel spacious. The master bedroom is of good size and has an attached ensuite which includes a double vanity and a standing shower. Backyard is fenced, beautifully landscaped, and contains a covered patio perfect for entertaining!

- Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscaping.
- Double car garage.
- Apply today for an in person showing!

Pets: ONE(1) small dog considered with owner approval and additional deposit.
Lease: 12 months.

*Unit is NOT furnished.
**Ice maker in kitchen does not work and will not be repaired for tenant.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5609757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3152 SW Juniper Ave have any available units?
3152 SW Juniper Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, OR.
What amenities does 3152 SW Juniper Ave have?
Some of 3152 SW Juniper Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3152 SW Juniper Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3152 SW Juniper Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3152 SW Juniper Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3152 SW Juniper Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3152 SW Juniper Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3152 SW Juniper Ave offers parking.
Does 3152 SW Juniper Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3152 SW Juniper Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3152 SW Juniper Ave have a pool?
No, 3152 SW Juniper Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3152 SW Juniper Ave have accessible units?
No, 3152 SW Juniper Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3152 SW Juniper Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3152 SW Juniper Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3152 SW Juniper Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3152 SW Juniper Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
