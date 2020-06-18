3152 SW Juniper Ave

Amenities

Single Level Home in Redmond - Fenced Backyard! - Adorable single level home found on the corner lot of SW Juniper Ave and SW 32nd Ct. The cozy living room receives great natural light and features a gas fireplace. You'll find plenty of storage in the kitchen area and bar stool seating that is open to the dining and living room. Vaulted ceilings make this home feel spacious. The master bedroom is of good size and has an attached ensuite which includes a double vanity and a standing shower. Backyard is fenced, beautifully landscaped, and contains a covered patio perfect for entertaining!



- Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscaping.

- Double car garage.

- Apply today for an in person showing!



Pets: ONE(1) small dog considered with owner approval and additional deposit.

Lease: 12 months.



*Unit is NOT furnished.

**Ice maker in kitchen does not work and will not be repaired for tenant.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5609757)