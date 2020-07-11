Amenities

3054 NW Dogwood Ave Available 08/19/20 Home in NW Redmond Fieldstone Crossing (APPLICATION PENDING) - 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom

* Large Great Room

* Dining With Eating Bar

* Stainless Appliances

* 2 Car Garage

* Utility Room with Washer / Dryer Hookup

* Walk-in Closet in Master Bedroom

* Gas Fireplace (Not Intended as a Heat Source)

* Air Conditioning

* Water / Sewer / Garbage - Basic Services Paid by Owner

* Tenant Responsible for Landscaping

* Irrigation System

* Fenced Yard

* Pets Considered With Owner Approval



* 12 Month Fixed Term Rental Agreement **



Availability date is approximate, in case of unforeseen circumstances.



Security deposit listed is the base amount. Deposits are adjusted, if necessary, depending on your application screening.



All information is deemed accurate and reliable but should be independently verified.



