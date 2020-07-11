All apartments in Redmond
Home
/
Redmond, OR
/
3054 NW Dogwood Ave
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

3054 NW Dogwood Ave

3054 Northwest Dogwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3054 Northwest Dogwood Avenue, Redmond, OR 97756

Amenities

3054 NW Dogwood Ave Available 08/19/20 Home in NW Redmond Fieldstone Crossing (APPLICATION PENDING) - 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom
* Large Great Room
* Dining With Eating Bar
* Stainless Appliances
* 2 Car Garage
* Utility Room with Washer / Dryer Hookup
* Walk-in Closet in Master Bedroom
* Gas Fireplace (Not Intended as a Heat Source)
* Air Conditioning
* Water / Sewer / Garbage - Basic Services Paid by Owner
* Tenant Responsible for Landscaping
* Irrigation System
* Fenced Yard
* Pets Considered With Owner Approval

* 12 Month Fixed Term Rental Agreement **

Availability date is approximate, in case of unforeseen circumstances.

Security deposit listed is the base amount. Deposits are adjusted, if necessary, depending on your application screening.

All information is deemed accurate and reliable but should be independently verified.

(RLNE4933191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3054 NW Dogwood Ave have any available units?
3054 NW Dogwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, OR.
What amenities does 3054 NW Dogwood Ave have?
Some of 3054 NW Dogwood Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3054 NW Dogwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3054 NW Dogwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3054 NW Dogwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3054 NW Dogwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3054 NW Dogwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3054 NW Dogwood Ave offers parking.
Does 3054 NW Dogwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3054 NW Dogwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3054 NW Dogwood Ave have a pool?
No, 3054 NW Dogwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3054 NW Dogwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3054 NW Dogwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3054 NW Dogwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3054 NW Dogwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3054 NW Dogwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3054 NW Dogwood Ave has units with air conditioning.
