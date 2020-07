Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

The 1574 square foot home is an efficiently-designed, mid-sized single level home offering both space and comfort. The open kitchen is a chef's dream, with counter space galore, plenty of cupboard storage and a breakfast bar. The expansive living room and adjoining dining area complete this eating and entertainment space. The spacious and private master suite boasts a dual vanity bathroom, optional separate shower and an enormous closet. Be the second person to move in.