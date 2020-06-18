All apartments in Redmond
1937 SW 37th St

1937 Southwest 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1937 Southwest 37th Street, Redmond, OR 97756

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1937 SW 37th St Available 07/01/20 Redmond: Single Story SW Redmond House with Great Yard! Available July 1 - This Southwest Redmond house is darling! Great open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. The living area features a gas fireplace great for the cold winter months, and ceiling fans for warmer days. The house is also equipped with gas forced air heat and central air conditioning. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space and a large sink. The kitchen is fully equipped with electric range, microwave and refrigerator.

The hall bath has a shower over tub. Master bath also has a shower over tub, and two sinks.

The yard is fully landscaped with a sprinkler system in front and back. Easy maintenance! Private patio area perfect for BBQs. The two car garage is finished and has an automatic door opener.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

(RLNE2503117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1937 SW 37th St have any available units?
1937 SW 37th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, OR.
What amenities does 1937 SW 37th St have?
Some of 1937 SW 37th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1937 SW 37th St currently offering any rent specials?
1937 SW 37th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1937 SW 37th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1937 SW 37th St is pet friendly.
Does 1937 SW 37th St offer parking?
Yes, 1937 SW 37th St does offer parking.
Does 1937 SW 37th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1937 SW 37th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1937 SW 37th St have a pool?
No, 1937 SW 37th St does not have a pool.
Does 1937 SW 37th St have accessible units?
No, 1937 SW 37th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1937 SW 37th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1937 SW 37th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1937 SW 37th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1937 SW 37th St has units with air conditioning.
