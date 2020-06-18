Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

1937 SW 37th St Available 07/01/20 Redmond: Single Story SW Redmond House with Great Yard! Available July 1 - This Southwest Redmond house is darling! Great open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. The living area features a gas fireplace great for the cold winter months, and ceiling fans for warmer days. The house is also equipped with gas forced air heat and central air conditioning. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space and a large sink. The kitchen is fully equipped with electric range, microwave and refrigerator.



The hall bath has a shower over tub. Master bath also has a shower over tub, and two sinks.



The yard is fully landscaped with a sprinkler system in front and back. Easy maintenance! Private patio area perfect for BBQs. The two car garage is finished and has an automatic door opener.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



