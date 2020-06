Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

149 NW Antler Loop Available 07/09/20 Gorgeous Home with Landscaped Back Yard! - Beautiful home close to schools and parks! Kitchen has beautiful white cabinets. General living area has wood floors, ceiling fans, and a gas fireplace in the living room. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and en-suite with a double vanity. The laundry room has washer/dryer hookups. The fenced backyard has a deck perfect for a barbecue.



* 2 car garage

* No pets

* 12 month lease



