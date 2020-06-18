All apartments in Prineville
709 NE 3rd Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

709 NE 3rd Street

709 NE 3rd St · (541) 416-0880
Location

709 NE 3rd St, Prineville, OR 97754

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 709 NE 3rd Street · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
microwave
internet access
furnished
carpet
Duplex in Town - Available Now! - ¦ 2 bdrm / 2 bath
¦ Single Car Garage with automatic door and remote
¦ 1100 sq ft

¦ Unit is partially furnished.

¦ Spacious unit in town, attached garage and ample parking.

¦ *Please note: This unit is located next to a business and it is expected that the occupant be respectful of the regular business hours of Monday - Friday, 8 am - 5 pm. This includes volume, traffic, as well as being respectful to the business associates, their staff and clients. No smoking is permitted on site - no exception. *

¦ Kitchen includes:
¦ Range
¦ Fridge
¦ Microwave

¦ Two full bathrooms have tub/shower combos

¦ Electric cadet heat with individual thermostats.

¦ Tenant(s) responsible for all utilities.

¦ Lawn care is provided - Yard on sprinkler system; sprinkler system is not on this unit's meter. Back hose bib is on this meter. Don't use front hose bib.

¦ Entertainment center will remain for tenant use and provides additional privacy between the two units.

¦ Washer/Dryer hookup along with washer/dryer*. *No guarantee on washer/dryer.

¦ Terms: Month-to-Month + Deposit

¦ Pets: Sorry - No pets allowed

¦ *Availability date is an estimate; date may change due to unforeseen circumstances.

¦ No Smoking/Vaping - No exceptions

¦ Note: In order to avoid internet scams, be sure to make contact with the company directly.

¦ RENTERS INSURANCE may be required. DEPOSITS listed are the base deposits and may increase if any deficiencies are found in screening of credit, rental history and/or employment history or for an approved animal(s). Mail Box Key Deposit $40 (when key is available). All properties are NON SMOKING/VAPING. AVAILABILITY may vary depending on tenant move-out. ALL adults over 18 years of age must fill out an application. The APPLICATION FEE is $50.00 / per adult applicant. Please check with management for current details before signing a Deposit to Hold or Lease/Rental Agreement. CARPET CLEANING will be scheduled by WWPM at tenant move-out and deducted from tenant deposit. Rental Listings are subject to change. Wild West Property Management, LLC – Licensed in the State of Oregon. Dawn Rothenbucher – Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 NE 3rd Street have any available units?
709 NE 3rd Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 709 NE 3rd Street have?
Some of 709 NE 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 NE 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
709 NE 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 NE 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 709 NE 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prineville.
Does 709 NE 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 709 NE 3rd Street does offer parking.
Does 709 NE 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 NE 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 NE 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 709 NE 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 709 NE 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 709 NE 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 709 NE 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 NE 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 709 NE 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 NE 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
