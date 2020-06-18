709 NE 3rd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garage microwave internet access furnished carpet

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Duplex in Town - Available Now! - ¦ 2 bdrm / 2 bath

¦ Single Car Garage with automatic door and remote

¦ 1100 sq ft



¦ Unit is partially furnished.



¦ Spacious unit in town, attached garage and ample parking.



¦ *Please note: This unit is located next to a business and it is expected that the occupant be respectful of the regular business hours of Monday - Friday, 8 am - 5 pm. This includes volume, traffic, as well as being respectful to the business associates, their staff and clients. No smoking is permitted on site - no exception. *



¦ Kitchen includes:

¦ Range

¦ Fridge

¦ Microwave



¦ Two full bathrooms have tub/shower combos



¦ Electric cadet heat with individual thermostats.



¦ Tenant(s) responsible for all utilities.



¦ Lawn care is provided - Yard on sprinkler system; sprinkler system is not on this unit's meter. Back hose bib is on this meter. Don't use front hose bib.



¦ Entertainment center will remain for tenant use and provides additional privacy between the two units.



¦ Washer/Dryer hookup along with washer/dryer*. *No guarantee on washer/dryer.



¦ Terms: Month-to-Month + Deposit



¦ Pets: Sorry - No pets allowed



¦ *Availability date is an estimate; date may change due to unforeseen circumstances.



¦ No Smoking/Vaping - No exceptions



¦ Note: In order to avoid internet scams, be sure to make contact with the company directly.



¦ RENTERS INSURANCE may be required. DEPOSITS listed are the base deposits and may increase if any deficiencies are found in screening of credit, rental history and/or employment history or for an approved animal(s). Mail Box Key Deposit $40 (when key is available). All properties are NON SMOKING/VAPING. AVAILABILITY may vary depending on tenant move-out. ALL adults over 18 years of age must fill out an application. The APPLICATION FEE is $50.00 / per adult applicant. Please check with management for current details before signing a Deposit to Hold or Lease/Rental Agreement. CARPET CLEANING will be scheduled by WWPM at tenant move-out and deducted from tenant deposit. Rental Listings are subject to change. Wild West Property Management, LLC – Licensed in the State of Oregon. Dawn Rothenbucher – Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5845384)