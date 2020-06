Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

2505 NE Colleen RD Available 06/20/20 Brand New Home In NE Prineville - Brand new home in NE Prineville. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. 2 car garage. Quite neighborhood. For more information, call Rebecca at 541-323-3497 - Inner Mountain Property Management, LLC. If you would like to apply, visit our website at innermountainpm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4578483)