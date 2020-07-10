/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
213 Apartments for rent in Oak Grove, OR with washer-dryer
1 of 27
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Milwaukie Heights
17030 SE Pine Cone Ln
17030 Southeast Pine Cone Lane, Oak Grove, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2084 sqft
Great home in quiet, desirable River Road neighborhood. Completely updated home in a highly desirable neighborhood.
1 of 16
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Milwaukie Heights
2357 SE Lindenbrook Ct.
2357 Southeast Lindenbrook Court, Oak Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
Beautiful Ranch-Style Home with Modern Touches - COVID-19 DISCLOSURE: Despite the health crisis, we understand that the need for new housing is not something everyone can put on hold. During this time, we will be continuing home tours.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Milwaukie Heights
1630 SE Oak Grove Blvd
1630 Southeast Oak Grove Boulevard, Oak Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Newly remodeled single level home. Take a virtual tour! - Newly remodeled home. Wood burning fireplace in living room.Dining area located off kitchen. New appliances in kitchen, laundry room with new washer & dryer. Tenant pays all utilities.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Milwaukie Heights
13110 SE River Rd.
13110 Southeast River Road, Oak Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2082 sqft
13110 SE River Rd.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Milwaukie Heights
1817 SE Silver Springs Rd.
1817 Southeast Silver Springs Road, Oak Grove, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
984 sqft
1817 SE Silver Springs Rd.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Grove
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Island Station
Miramonte Lodge
12200 SE McLoughlin Blvd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,179
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
892 sqft
Welcome home to Miramonte Lodge Apartments, Milwaukie Oregon's premier apartment community. Our wonderful studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes offer breathtaking lake side and creek side views.
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
59 Units Available
Axletree Apartments
11125 SE 21st Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,150
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,344
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1057 sqft
AXLETREE IS FOR THOSE READY FOR WHAT'S NEXT.For those who have lived the big city life. Been there, done that: check. Who love modern architecture, urban walkability, and vibrant communities.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
26 Units Available
Evergreen
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1352 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Foothills
Peg Tree
141 Leonard Street, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Peg Tree in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
668 McVey Ave Unit 12
668 Mcvey Avenue, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
972 sqft
668 McVey Ave Unit 12 Available 08/01/20 Villas on Lake Oswego Lifestyle with Private Boat Slip - Come home to lakefront living at the Villas on Lake Oswego.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
12242 SW BREYMAN AVE
12242 South Breyman Avenue, Multnomah County, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful Dunthorpe Carriage House with access to Riverdale Schools - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.
1 of 27
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Milwaukie Heights
16554 SE Gordon Court
16554 Southeast Gordon Court, Jennings Lodge, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1005 sqft
16554 SE Gordon Court Available 04/24/20 Newly Refreshed 3 Bedroom Ranch in Milwaukie - Available From Grid Property Management, LLC: This spacious 3 bedrooms and 1 bath ranch home located at 16554 SE Gordon Court is nestled in Milwaukie a block
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Evergreen
845 Lake Forest Dr.
845 Lake Forest Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1359 sqft
845 Lake Forest Dr. Available 08/08/20 Totally Remodeled Downtown Lake Oswego Bungalow with Lake Access - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
First Addition
286 D Ave.
286 D Avenue, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 $3,700 New Townhome First Addition Lake Oswego - Property Id: 20640 2 YEAR LEASE TERM REQUIRED. 2017 built luxury townhome in Lake Oswego's popular 1st Addition neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Grove
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
20 Units Available
South Portland
The Ardea
3720 SW Bond Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,482
860 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,782
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,619
1793 sqft
Convenient to I-5. High-rise apartment community offering spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Apartments feature open living spaces with modern amenities, such as high-end appliances, built-in storage, hardwood floors and stone counters.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
25 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,180
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Southgate
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1148 sqft
Ideally located near Clackamas Town Center. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with private balconies. Each apartment comes with a complimentary reserved parking space. Property offers a recreation room, swimming pool, hot tub and more.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Barclay Hills
Barclay Village
775 Cascade St, Oregon City, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1011 sqft
Barclay Village is located at 775 Cascade St Oregon City, OR and is managed by VPM Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Richmond
Anthology on Division
3330 Southeast Division, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,095
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Southgate
Riverwalk at Happy Valley
8640 SE Causey Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,282
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, fitness center, spa and sauna, and more. Apartments have bathtubs, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer. Located close to War Veterans Memorial Freeway, 3-Creeks Natural Area and I-205.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
18 Units Available
Parker Crest
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:33pm
13 Units Available
Mt. Park
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,390
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
14 Units Available
Lents
Scott Mountain
7828 SE Aspen Summit Dr, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,155
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1157 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Homes have open-concept floor plan, washer/dryer and private patio balcony. 24-hour fitness center, resort-inspired pool and sport court.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
28 Units Available
South Portland
Osprey
3750 Southwest River Parkway, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,421
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1043 sqft
Discover the home of your dreams at Osprey Apartments where you can truly have it all! Proximity to downtown allows you to simplify your commute and add more enjoyment to your day.
