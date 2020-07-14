1750 Maple

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Cute as a button! One bedroom House. - Very cute 1 bedroom house. Newer floor coverings, and bathroom fixtures. Kitchen has a nice stove and a newer refrigerator. Good lighting. Little deck area. W/D Hookups. Electric cadet heat. 6 month lease. No pets. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Convenient location across from Coast Guard Station and close to airport. Off street Parking. *Sample pictures.* Available Now!



Application fee per adult: $45



-For more information or to schedule an appointment please book a showing with Loren our lead showings agent.



Direct Line: (541)435-7110

Email: Loren@grandmgmt.com



For all other questions call our main line: (541)269-5561



-Please feel free to apply on our website: www.grandmgmt.com, it is a great first step to get the ball rolling. Also follow us on Facebook.



Grand Management services 420 Park Ave. Coos Bay OR 97420



(RLNE2311610)