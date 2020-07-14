All apartments in North Bend
Home
/
North Bend, OR
/
1750 Maple
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1750 Maple

1750 Maple St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1750 Maple St, North Bend, OR 97459

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Cute as a button! One bedroom House. - Very cute 1 bedroom house. Newer floor coverings, and bathroom fixtures. Kitchen has a nice stove and a newer refrigerator. Good lighting. Little deck area. W/D Hookups. Electric cadet heat. 6 month lease. No pets. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Convenient location across from Coast Guard Station and close to airport. Off street Parking. *Sample pictures.* Available Now!

Application fee per adult: $45

-For more information or to schedule an appointment please book a showing with Loren our lead showings agent.

Direct Line: (541)435-7110
Email: Loren@grandmgmt.com

For all other questions call our main line: (541)269-5561

-Please feel free to apply on our website: www.grandmgmt.com, it is a great first step to get the ball rolling. Also follow us on Facebook.

Grand Management services 420 Park Ave. Coos Bay OR 97420

(RLNE2311610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

