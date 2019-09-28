All apartments in North Bend
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:11 AM

1340 Bayview

1340 Bayview · (541) 269-5561
Location

1340 Bayview, North Bend, OR 97459

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1340 Bayview · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1340 Bayview Available 11/21/19 Nice 3 bed 1 1/2 bath! - Nice 3 bed 1 1/2 bath, floor coverings are wood and carpet. Attached garage. Kitchen has a range, refrigerator (not to be maintained), and vinyl counter-top. Heat is electric. Fenced yard. Deck area w/ a small storage underneath. Super nice bay view! Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for landscape upkeep. 6 month lease. No pets.

Application fee per adult: $45

For more information or to schedule an appointment please contact Loren at Grand Management services, or apply online.
Showings@grandmgmt.com
Main line: 541-269-5561
Direct line: 541-435-7110
www.grandmgmt.com

Grand Management services 420 Park Ave. Coos Bay OR 97420

(RLNE3513649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 Bayview have any available units?
1340 Bayview has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1340 Bayview have?
Some of 1340 Bayview's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 Bayview currently offering any rent specials?
1340 Bayview isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 Bayview pet-friendly?
No, 1340 Bayview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bend.
Does 1340 Bayview offer parking?
Yes, 1340 Bayview does offer parking.
Does 1340 Bayview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1340 Bayview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 Bayview have a pool?
No, 1340 Bayview does not have a pool.
Does 1340 Bayview have accessible units?
No, 1340 Bayview does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 Bayview have units with dishwashers?
No, 1340 Bayview does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1340 Bayview have units with air conditioning?
No, 1340 Bayview does not have units with air conditioning.
