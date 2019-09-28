Amenities
1340 Bayview Available 11/21/19 Nice 3 bed 1 1/2 bath! - Nice 3 bed 1 1/2 bath, floor coverings are wood and carpet. Attached garage. Kitchen has a range, refrigerator (not to be maintained), and vinyl counter-top. Heat is electric. Fenced yard. Deck area w/ a small storage underneath. Super nice bay view! Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for landscape upkeep. 6 month lease. No pets.
Application fee per adult: $45
