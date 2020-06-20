All apartments in Medford
2230 Brookhurst Street #10 - 1
2230 Brookhurst Street #10 - 1

2230 Brookhurst Street · (541) 261-6912
Location

2230 Brookhurst Street, Medford, OR 97504

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2030 Brookhurst st #10
Medford OR 97504
Very clean townhouse in East Medford. Conveniently located in newer Oak Court development. Close to schools, shopping and emergency services. Great floor plan with dining off of front entry that flows into the open kitchen and great room. Large slider leads to outside patio and privacy fencing. Half bath located downstairs as well. Spacious bedrooms located upstairs with large closets. Full bath provides master bedroom and hallway access. The laundry room with extra storage compliments upper level living. New exterior paint in 2019. Home comes with refrigerator and Washer and dryer hook ups. HOA covers
garbage, water, sewer, and outside maintenance.
Rent: $1,275
Deposit: $ 1,495
Managed by Cornerstone Property Management
www.cornerstonepropmanagement.com

1 year lease. Owner Pays HOA, which includes water, sewer, trash and front yard maintenance. NO DOGS allowed- HOA rules. 1 cat allowed with $700 pet deposit.
No Smoking
Available June 4th.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

