2230 Brookhurst Street #10 - 1

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly extra storage refrigerator

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

2030 Brookhurst st #10

Medford OR 97504

Very clean townhouse in East Medford. Conveniently located in newer Oak Court development. Close to schools, shopping and emergency services. Great floor plan with dining off of front entry that flows into the open kitchen and great room. Large slider leads to outside patio and privacy fencing. Half bath located downstairs as well. Spacious bedrooms located upstairs with large closets. Full bath provides master bedroom and hallway access. The laundry room with extra storage compliments upper level living. New exterior paint in 2019. Home comes with refrigerator and Washer and dryer hook ups. HOA covers

garbage, water, sewer, and outside maintenance.

Rent: $1,275

Deposit: $ 1,495

Managed by Cornerstone Property Management

www.cornerstonepropmanagement.com



1 year lease. Owner Pays HOA, which includes water, sewer, trash and front yard maintenance. NO DOGS allowed- HOA rules. 1 cat allowed with $700 pet deposit.

No Smoking

Available June 4th.

2030 Brookhurst st #10

Medford OR 97504

Very clean townhouse in East Medford. Conveniently located in newer Oak Court development. Close to schools, shopping and emergency services. Great floor plan with dining off of front entry that flows into the open kitchen and great room. Large slider leads to outside patio and privacy fencing. Half bath located downstairs as well. Spacious bedrooms located upstairs with large closets. Full bath provides master bedroom and hallway access. The laundry room with extra storage compliments upper level living. New exterior paint in 2019. Home comes with refrigerator and Washer and dryer hook ups. HOA covers

garbage, water, sewer, and outside maintenance.

Rent: $1,275

Deposit: $ 1,495

Managed by Cornerstone Property Management

www.cornerstonepropmanagement.com



1 year lease. Owner Pays HOA, which includes water, sewer, trash and front yard maintenance. NO DOGS allowed- HOA rules. 1 cat allowed with $700 pet deposit.

No Smoking

Available June 4th.