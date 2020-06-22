All apartments in Medford
Find more places like 217 Mt Echo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Medford, OR
/
217 Mt Echo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

217 Mt Echo

217 Mount Echo Street · (541) 499-6111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Medford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

217 Mount Echo Street, Medford, OR 97504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 217 Mt Echo · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2223 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
ALL Newly Refurbished Townehome in East Medford (Partially Furnished) - This freshly rehabbed and partially furnished 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 2 Car attached garage is a Townhome that has all the appliances needed, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, top of the line Gas Range, Vented Microwave hood. Two outside balconies/decks overlooking the beautifully landscaped grounds. With window treatments, all new carpets and flooring. It sits on a large, sunny lot convenient to downtown Medford, medical services, restaurants, and entertainment. All on 2 levels! Pool, tennis court and clubhouse are available and are maintained by the HOA. There is lots of closet and cabinet storage space in the unit. A "basement" area can also be used for storage. Owner pays HOA fees, City Sewer and Trash. Renter pays for TV/internet, water, gas, and electricity. No pets, no smoking. CC&Rs for Homeowner's Association will be provided and must be followed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5855241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Mt Echo have any available units?
217 Mt Echo has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 217 Mt Echo have?
Some of 217 Mt Echo's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Mt Echo currently offering any rent specials?
217 Mt Echo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Mt Echo pet-friendly?
No, 217 Mt Echo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 217 Mt Echo offer parking?
Yes, 217 Mt Echo does offer parking.
Does 217 Mt Echo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Mt Echo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Mt Echo have a pool?
Yes, 217 Mt Echo has a pool.
Does 217 Mt Echo have accessible units?
No, 217 Mt Echo does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Mt Echo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Mt Echo has units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Mt Echo have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 Mt Echo does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 217 Mt Echo?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Poplar Village
1481 Poplar Drive
Medford, OR 97504

Similar Pages

Medford 2 BedroomsMedford Apartments with Parking
Medford Apartments with Washer-DryerMedford Dog Friendly Apartments
Medford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, ORGrants Pass, OR
Eagle Point, OR
Ashland, OR
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity