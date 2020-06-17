All apartments in Medford
138 Western Ave.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 8:05 PM

138 Western Ave

138 Western Avenue · (541) 690-1300
Location

138 Western Avenue, Medford, OR 97501
McLoughlin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 138 Western Ave · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated and Remodeled! ~ 3 Bed 2 Bath - ---
Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application. Application fees are refundable if you choose not to move forward after viewing the property.

Apply now @ Northwoodspm.com
541-690-1300
---

DESCRIPTION: This home has been remodeled and updated from top to bottom. Vinyl plank flooring throughout the home, new paint, new doors, and new windows and blinds. This house has separate living and dining areas, nice size kitchen with new countertops. Master bedroom and master bathroom separate from guest bedrooms. Central A/C and heat. Washer and Dryer in unit. Small fenced in private back patio and off street parking.

HOA: No

SMOKING: No Smoking

PETS: 1 small pet Negotiable with additional deposit

UTILITIES - Tenant Responsible for:
-Water
-Sewer
-Power
(Owner provides trash and recycle)

LANDSCAPING: Tenant responsibility - Yes (back patio area)

CONTRACT TYPE: Lease

MINIMUM HOUSEHOLD INCOME REQUIRED (Gross) : $3600

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1395

RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED: yes

NOTE:

Click "Apply Now" to view Rental-Application-Minimum-Requirements.

Northwoods requires the full security deposit and rental agreement signed within 48hrs of approval of application. Failure to execute the contract and pay the deposit within 48 hours will result in the subject property being reactivated and advertised to locate another approved applicant.

Visit our website at www.Northwoodspm.com to view our other available properties.

(RLNE5667016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

