138 Western Ave.

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated and Remodeled! ~ 3 Bed 2 Bath - ---

Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application. Application fees are refundable if you choose not to move forward after viewing the property.



Apply now @ Northwoodspm.com

541-690-1300

---



DESCRIPTION: This home has been remodeled and updated from top to bottom. Vinyl plank flooring throughout the home, new paint, new doors, and new windows and blinds. This house has separate living and dining areas, nice size kitchen with new countertops. Master bedroom and master bathroom separate from guest bedrooms. Central A/C and heat. Washer and Dryer in unit. Small fenced in private back patio and off street parking.



HOA: No



SMOKING: No Smoking



PETS: 1 small pet Negotiable with additional deposit



UTILITIES - Tenant Responsible for:

-Water

-Sewer

-Power

(Owner provides trash and recycle)



LANDSCAPING: Tenant responsibility - Yes (back patio area)



CONTRACT TYPE: Lease



MINIMUM HOUSEHOLD INCOME REQUIRED (Gross) : $3600



SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1395



RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED: yes



NOTE:



Northwoods requires the full security deposit and rental agreement signed within 48hrs of approval of application. Failure to execute the contract and pay the deposit within 48 hours will result in the subject property being reactivated and advertised to locate another approved applicant.



