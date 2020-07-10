All apartments in Lebanon
109 East Isabella Street

109 East Isabella Street · No Longer Available
Location

109 East Isabella Street, Lebanon, OR 97355

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
extra storage
Come enjoy your very own classic craftsman home with your own garage, family room and basement. This home has a great front and back yard with classic style. Updated with fresh paint throughout, claw foot tub and large kitchen. 2 Car garage for your toys and a private backyard with fire pit. 1,400 sqft with additional storage available. Washer and Dryer Included. This home has 1 large master with a small upstairs bedroom and additional upstairs living room. A few final touches are being completed but showings are available now. Professionally managed. $50 application fees required for any adult over 18 yrs old. Reach out and schedule your self tour now.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

