109 East Isabella Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

Come enjoy your very own classic craftsman home with your own garage, family room and basement. This home has a great front and back yard with classic style. Updated with fresh paint throughout, claw foot tub and large kitchen. 2 Car garage for your toys and a private backyard with fire pit. 1,400 sqft with additional storage available. Washer and Dryer Included. This home has 1 large master with a small upstairs bedroom and additional upstairs living room. A few final touches are being completed but showings are available now. Professionally managed. $50 application fees required for any adult over 18 yrs old. Reach out and schedule your self tour now.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.