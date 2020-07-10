109 East Isabella Street

Amenities
Come enjoy your very own classic craftsman home with your own garage, family room and basement. This home has a great front and back yard with classic style. Updated with fresh paint throughout, claw foot tub and large kitchen. 2 Car garage for your toys and a private backyard with fire pit. 1,400 sqft with additional storage available. Washer and Dryer Included. This home has 1 large master with a small upstairs bedroom and additional upstairs living room. A few final touches are being completed but showings are available now. Professionally managed. $50 application fees required for any adult over 18 yrs old. Reach out and schedule your self tour now.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.