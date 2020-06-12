/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM
20 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Klamath Falls, OR
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2011 Oregon Avenue
2011 Oregon Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 bedroom 1 bath plus bonus room - Water/sewer/garbage paid. No pets, gas heat, W/D hookups No Pets Allowed (RLNE5845881)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
28 Nevada Street
28 Nevada Street, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$800
876 sqft
Middle unit in 8-plex complex - NEW OFFERING: Zero rent increase with a 24 month lease. $0 increase with a signed 24 months lease plus half off your second month rent for any move-in by June 15, 2020. Super cute 2 bedroom, 1.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1342 Pleasant Ave
1342 Pleasant Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1038 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath House - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House Double Car Garage Washer and Dryer in unit Two approved pets allowed (RLNE5834530)
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
215 Mortimer
215 Mortimer Street, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$750
Two Bedroom, 1 Bath Home - Two Bedroom, 1 Bath Home. Garbage paid. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5816106)
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
321 N 5th Street 26
321 North 5th Street, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$700
700 sqft
$200 Off Your First Month's Rent! 2 bedroom, 1 bath Apartment - 2 bedroom, 1 bath Apartment. Water, sewer, garbage paid. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5357685)
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1953 Van Ness
1953 Van Ness Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2120 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home w/ Bonus Room - Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home w/ Bonus Room. Two car garage. Water, sewer, lawn care included. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4672966)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
310 Delta
310 Delta St, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$975
968 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath- House - Newly painted and new flooring in this 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home. Nice sized with water/sewer and garbage paid No Pets Allowed (RLNE4410374)
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2344 Orchard Ave.
2344 Orchard Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$850
772 sqft
2344 Orchard Ave. Available 06/20/20 2344 Orchard ave - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath house, Yard, Large Garage, Storage, Living room, Dining area, Range, Fridge, W/D hookups, Natural gas heat, $850.00 month/ $1200 Deposit. NO PETS. NO SMOKING.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
415 Upham St
415 Upham Street, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$850
775 sqft
415 Upham St Available 06/30/20 415 Upham St - Available for Viewing after 6/2/2020. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, House, Range, Fridge, Washer, Dryer, Natural Gas Heat, Carport, Deck, Carpet and Tile flooring. Partially Furnished. Owner pays garbage only.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
305 N 3rd Street
305 North 3rd Street, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Duplex within walking distance to downtown - Super cute duplex on the corner of 3rd and High street with off street parking and garage. Home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with washer/dryer hookups in the garage.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2908 Front St
2908 Front Street, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1455 sqft
2908 Front Street - Fully Furnished Condo by the Lake - FURNISHED 2 Bed 1.5 Bath condo on the lake. Range, Fridge, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer, Storage, garage, patio, two upper decks. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. $1,100.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1208 Martin
1208 Martin St, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$700
1208 Martin - 2bedroom 1bath $700 rent $1050 deposit, trash paid, pets on approval If you have any questions call Rookstool Moden Realty at 541-883-3781, you can pick up an application at 1900 Main St, Suite E (RLNE2282157)
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
32 Nevada Street
32 Nevada St, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$800
876 sqft
Middle unit in 8-plex complex - NEW OFFERING: Zero rent increase with a 24 month lease. $0 increase with a signed 24 months lease plus half off your second month rent for any move-in by May 15, 2020. Super cute 2 bedroom, 1.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
815 Lytton Street
815 Lytton St, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom duplex - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex unit with carport and extra storage. Home has newer carpet installed, electric heat and washer/dryer hookups. Absolutely no smoking in or around the home. No pets or caged animals.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
34 Nevada Street
34 Nevada St, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$800
876 sqft
End unit in 8-plex complex - $0 rent increase with a signed 24 month lease, plus half off your second month rent for any move-in by April 30 , 2020! Don't miss out on this amazing offer! Super cute 2 bedroom, 1.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2121 N. Eldorado #6
2121 North Eldorado Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 bedroom, 1 bath Apartment - Quiet complex located about a half mile from Hospital. This unit is set up for short term leases. Fully furnished and All utilities are included in rent (including internet and internet based TV). (RLNE3113428)
Results within 1 mile of Klamath Falls
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2124 Arthur #19
2124 Arthur Street, Altamont, OR
2 Bedrooms
$675
2124 Arthur - #19 - 2bdrm 1bath $675 rent $1012 deposit W/S/T paid. NO pets If you have any questions call Rookstool Moden Realty at 541-883-3781 or pick up an application at 1900 Main St Suite E. (RLNE5829090)
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1751 Derby St
1751 Derby Street, Altamont, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Cute 2 Bedroom 2 Bath House - Cute 2 Bedroom 2 Bath House with a Large yard. All new paint inside and flooring. No pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE5767477)
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2962 Greensprings Dr
2962 Greensprings Drive, Klamath County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath house with 3 acres - Cute 2 Bedroom 1 bath house with 3 acres. Hardwood floors throughout. All appliances including washer and dryer. (RLNE5732722)
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4836 1/2 Harlan Drive
4836 1/2 Harlan Dr, Altamont, OR
2 Bedrooms
$650
760 sqft
4836 1/2 Harlan Drive - Garbage and Sewer Included - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Home, Range, Fridge, W/D Hookups, Natural Gas Heat, Carpet and Vinyl flooring, Sewer and Garbage included, NO Pets, NO smoking. $650 Rent; $975 Sec Dep. Apply online at www.