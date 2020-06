Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Duplex within walking distance to downtown - Super cute duplex on the corner of 3rd and High street with off street parking and garage. Home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with washer/dryer hookups in the garage. Absolutely no smoking in or around the home. No pets or caged animals. Must pass application process which includes a $35.00 per person application fee.

Tenant responsible for power. Owner pays water/sewer/garbage and exterior maintenance. Tenants are still residing in home-please be courteous to them and do not try to look in windows or knock on door. Call office for additional information!

Rental application can be found and submitted online at www.exclusivekfalls.com



No Pets Allowed



