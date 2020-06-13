Apartment List
34 Apartments for rent in Junction City, OR with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ...
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
141 Units Available
Country Crossroads
955 West 17th Avenue, Junction City, OR
1 Bedroom
$950
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1239 sqft
Country Crossroads brings a new living experience to the heart of Junction City. Every light-filled apartment features modern finishes and amenities just steps from easy country living.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
5 Units Available
Chapel Creek Townhomes
1797 Pear Loop, Junction City, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1150 sqft
One day in the Country is worth a month in the city! Chapel Creek sits on the edge of town in the quiet country community of Junction City. It is made up of townhomes and duplexes that sit in a park-like community.
Results within 5 miles of Junction City
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Bethel
14 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
4075 Aerial Way, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,065
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
941 sqft
Parkside Apartments, located in Eugene, OR, offer in-unit laundry, outdoor spaces, and dishwashers. All apartments are pet-friendly and have access to the community space with a clubhouse, gym, hot tub, and basketball courts.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bethel
1 Unit Available
1647 Hamlet Ln
1647 Hamlet Lane, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
Large home with patio & minimal yard to care for - Open concept main floor with living room, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar. New refrigerator to be purchased and installed shortly. Gas range, fireplace, hot water heater and furnace.

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Santa Clara
1 Unit Available
1356 Zinfandel Lane
1356 Zinfandel Lane, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1342 sqft
1356 Zinfandel Lane Available 06/15/20 3BD/2BA River Road House - Wonderful one level home in Ryan Meadows! This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage is near shopping,restaurants, and bus line in a quiet River Road neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Junction City
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Jefferson Westside
28 Units Available
The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments
3655 W 13th Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1271 sqft
Elegant homes with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour maintenance available. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga center, volleyball court and racquetball court. Near Bertelsen Nature Park. Easy access to W 11th Avenue.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
Bethel
12 Units Available
Heron Meadows Apartments
721 Throne Dr, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,106
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1232 sqft
Heron Meadows offers a relaxed backdrop for the way you live. From home, take a refreshing dip in the pool, enjoy an invigorating workout in the fitness center, or walk your furry companion across the street to Candlelight dog park.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast Eugene
46 Units Available
Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1339 sqft
A neighborhood within a neighborhood. Intelligent living that’s convenient & comfortable. Thoughtfully designed homes easily flex with the way you live. Things to do, friends to see, or rejuvenating & regaining your calm.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Harlow
48 Units Available
The Tennyson at Crescent Village
2850 Shadowview Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1423 sqft
A playground, hot tub and gym are just a few of the amenities provided in this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Crescent Avenue shopping and dining are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Goodpasture Island
13 Units Available
River Terrace
1150 Darlene Ln, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,180
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Units offer garbage disposal, refrigerator, walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, basketball court, dog park, and pool. Close to Delta Ponds City Park with walking trails.
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
River Road
8 Units Available
Ecco
60 Hatton Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,178
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Valley River Center and the Ruth Bascom Riverbank Trail System. On-site playground, gym, dog park, and game room. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops, and modern appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Goodpasture Island
16 Units Available
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop, Eugene, OR
Studio
$1,160
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,287
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1014 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
Far West
3 Units Available
West Hills Village
1459 City View St, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
720 sqft
We are proud to offer West Hills Village as your next home. Our professional staff is excited for you to come by for a tour.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Northeast Eugene
2 Units Available
Crescent Village
2745 Shadow View Dr, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
965 sqft
Located just steps from grocery stores, restaurants, and entertainment. Units include air conditioning, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, communal garden, parking, and BBQ grill area.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
Cal Young
2 Units Available
Delta Grove
1884 Happy Lane, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment flats are also offered. Units range from 910 sq feet to 1280 sq feet. Conveniently located off the Delta Highway near Valley River Center, Delta Grove’s park-like setting will capture your heart.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
Bethel
1 Unit Available
Fairfield Village Apartments
1071 Fairfield Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
802 sqft
Affordable Living with a Swimming Pool! Fairfield Village is a wonderful apartment community that offers plenty of open space to run and play and a large pool for lounging in the summer sun.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Santa Clara
1 Unit Available
3590 Kendra Street
3590 Kendra Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
3590 Kendra Street Available 06/22/20 2 Bedroom Duplex in River Road Area - 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom duplex with a garage and fenced yard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Eugene
1 Unit Available
2752 Chad Drive
2752 Chad Drive, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/2bath Home with solid surface flooring - Beautiful and well maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath with attached 2 car garage and fenced in backyard. This home offers solid surface flooring throughout, a gas fireplace, and nice covered deck.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson Westside
1 Unit Available
752 Madison St
752 Madison Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
800 sqft
752 Madison St - 752 Available 07/02/20 Downtown Newly Remodeled 2BD/1BA Duplex in Eugene! Pets? - This beautiful newly remodeled 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom duplex is conveniently located in downtown Eugene.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson Westside
1 Unit Available
1534 Charnelton Aly
1534 Charnelton Alley, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1750 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Modern Luxury, Fully Furnished - Property Id: 52694 Built in 2012 by Jordan Iverson, this new, mostly furnished, stylish contemporary stand-alone home is approximately 1750 square feet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Far West
1 Unit Available
1656 City View St
1656 City View Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
999 sqft
Remodeled Vintage Home w/ Spacious Fenced yard- Raised Garden Beds, Avail.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cal Young
1 Unit Available
295 Country Club Road
295 Country Club Road, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Great 2 bed/1 bath condo near Eugene Country Club! - Nice 2 bed/1 bath condo features a kitchen with a stainless-steel fridge, lots of counter space and ample storage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson Westside
1 Unit Available
830 W 12th Ave
830 West 12th Avenue, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1536 sqft
Two Bedroom-1-1/2 Bath Vintage Dream Home - This amazing home is a vintage dream. Loads of charm with it's two large bedrooms, large living room and a large dining room (fireplace not usable).

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Eugene
1 Unit Available
2795 Lord Byron Place
2795 Lord Byron Place, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2556 sqft
2795 Lord Byron Place Available 07/11/20 Amazing Furnished Home in North Eugene - *** Call Trusted Property Services or visit 541-900-5656 *** Amazing 3 story townhome style house with tons of living space. This home is in an amazing location.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Junction City, OR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Junction City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

