380 N. 4th. St. Available 06/20/20 Court Yard Apartment!! - Immaculate 1bdr, 1bth apt. in the heart of historic Jacksonville. Fully furnished with access to laundry facility. Kitchen has everything you can think of at your disposal. Private deck overlooking the beautiful court yard below and mountains in the distance. You have private entrance through the court yard up spiral staircase to kitchen door. This is an ideal location, all Jacksonville has to offer just a few blocks from your front door. Parking on 4th St. Owners are wonderful people who would be welcoming. Perfect for anyone in the medical travel industry, or just re-locating to the area looking to buy. Available now.

Non-Smoking on the entire premises including guests, no pets also including guests for insurance purposes.



(RLNE5091140)