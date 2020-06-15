All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 380 N. 4th. St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, OR
/
380 N. 4th. St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

380 N. 4th. St.

380 North 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

380 North 4th Street, Jacksonville, OR 97530
Jacksonville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
380 N. 4th. St. Available 06/20/20 Court Yard Apartment!! - Immaculate 1bdr, 1bth apt. in the heart of historic Jacksonville. Fully furnished with access to laundry facility. Kitchen has everything you can think of at your disposal. Private deck overlooking the beautiful court yard below and mountains in the distance. You have private entrance through the court yard up spiral staircase to kitchen door. This is an ideal location, all Jacksonville has to offer just a few blocks from your front door. Parking on 4th St. Owners are wonderful people who would be welcoming. Perfect for anyone in the medical travel industry, or just re-locating to the area looking to buy. Available now.
Non-Smoking on the entire premises including guests, no pets also including guests for insurance purposes.

(RLNE5091140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 N. 4th. St. have any available units?
380 N. 4th. St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, OR.
What amenities does 380 N. 4th. St. have?
Some of 380 N. 4th. St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 N. 4th. St. currently offering any rent specials?
380 N. 4th. St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 N. 4th. St. pet-friendly?
No, 380 N. 4th. St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 380 N. 4th. St. offer parking?
Yes, 380 N. 4th. St. does offer parking.
Does 380 N. 4th. St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 380 N. 4th. St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 N. 4th. St. have a pool?
No, 380 N. 4th. St. does not have a pool.
Does 380 N. 4th. St. have accessible units?
No, 380 N. 4th. St. does not have accessible units.
Does 380 N. 4th. St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 380 N. 4th. St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 380 N. 4th. St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 380 N. 4th. St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 2 BedroomsJacksonville Apartments with Balcony
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Medford, ORGrants Pass, OR
Eagle Point, OR
Ashland, OR