Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

195 East E St

195 East East Street · (541) 899-2030
Location

195 East East Street, Jacksonville, OR 97530
Jacksonville

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 195 East E St · Avail. Jul 2

$1,550

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
195 East E St Available 07/02/20 Cozy Downtown First Floor Jacksonville Apartment! - Newly remolded apartment in the heart of Jacksonville. Blocks from shops, restaurants, and the Doc Griffin park just off California St, close to Britt. Comfortably furnished with everything you need for a short term stay; queen bed, YouTubeTV, coffee maker, small refrigerator, kitchenette. Large windows on two sides, incredible hardwood floors, one reserved off street parking spot, additional open street parking available on a first come basis. In unit washer/dryer. Wifi and Smart TV. Approx 450 sq ft.

RATE: $125/nt (plus taxes & fees) (two night min)

CLEANING FEE: $140
PETS: Pets allowed with additional cleaning fee. (Size number and breed restrictions may apply)
DEPOSIT: $1000 security deposit held until move out

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Microwave, Hot Plate, Coffee Maker, A/C, Washer/Dryer.

CALL: 541-899-7789 to book! or visit https://www.jacksonvillecottages.com/

(RLNE4796429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 East E St have any available units?
195 East E St has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 195 East E St have?
Some of 195 East E St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 East E St currently offering any rent specials?
195 East E St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 East E St pet-friendly?
Yes, 195 East E St is pet friendly.
Does 195 East E St offer parking?
Yes, 195 East E St does offer parking.
Does 195 East E St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 195 East E St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 East E St have a pool?
No, 195 East E St does not have a pool.
Does 195 East E St have accessible units?
No, 195 East E St does not have accessible units.
Does 195 East E St have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 East E St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 195 East E St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 195 East E St has units with air conditioning.
