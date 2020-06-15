Amenities

195 East E St Available 07/02/20 Cozy Downtown First Floor Jacksonville Apartment! - Newly remolded apartment in the heart of Jacksonville. Blocks from shops, restaurants, and the Doc Griffin park just off California St, close to Britt. Comfortably furnished with everything you need for a short term stay; queen bed, YouTubeTV, coffee maker, small refrigerator, kitchenette. Large windows on two sides, incredible hardwood floors, one reserved off street parking spot, additional open street parking available on a first come basis. In unit washer/dryer. Wifi and Smart TV. Approx 450 sq ft.



RATE: $125/nt (plus taxes & fees) (two night min)



CLEANING FEE: $140

PETS: Pets allowed with additional cleaning fee. (Size number and breed restrictions may apply)

DEPOSIT: $1000 security deposit held until move out



APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Microwave, Hot Plate, Coffee Maker, A/C, Washer/Dryer.



CALL: 541-899-7789 to book! or visit https://www.jacksonvillecottages.com/



(RLNE4796429)