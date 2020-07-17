Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

108 McCully Lane Jacksonville Available 08/07/20 Adorable Jacksonville Duplex Available Soon! - If you are looking for a home in Jacksonville that's close to stores, restaurants, and entertainment, this 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home is the place for you. Located in the well maintained and quiet Brookview Community this 1384 square foot home has THREE walk out private balconies with views and the kitchen features granite countertops with lots of space and open great room floor plan showcasing hardwood floors. Upstairs you will find large bedrooms equipped with their own bathrooms and walk out balconies. The garage is currently converted into even more living space with ample storage.



This unit is currently occupied, please do not disturb the tenants. Group showing by appointment only.



For more info, to schedule a viewing, or to apply visit asurent.com or call 541-816-4140



(RLNE5891656)