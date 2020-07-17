All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

108 McCully Lane Jacksonville

108 Mccully Ln · (541) 816-4140
Location

108 Mccully Ln, Jacksonville, OR 97530
Jacksonville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 McCully Lane Jacksonville · Avail. Aug 7

$1,775

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1384 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
108 McCully Lane Jacksonville Available 08/07/20 Adorable Jacksonville Duplex Available Soon! - If you are looking for a home in Jacksonville that's close to stores, restaurants, and entertainment, this 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home is the place for you. Located in the well maintained and quiet Brookview Community this 1384 square foot home has THREE walk out private balconies with views and the kitchen features granite countertops with lots of space and open great room floor plan showcasing hardwood floors. Upstairs you will find large bedrooms equipped with their own bathrooms and walk out balconies. The garage is currently converted into even more living space with ample storage.

This unit is currently occupied, please do not disturb the tenants. Group showing by appointment only.

For more info, to schedule a viewing, or to apply visit asurent.com or call 541-816-4140

(RLNE5891656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 McCully Lane Jacksonville have any available units?
108 McCully Lane Jacksonville has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 McCully Lane Jacksonville have?
Some of 108 McCully Lane Jacksonville's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 McCully Lane Jacksonville currently offering any rent specials?
108 McCully Lane Jacksonville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 McCully Lane Jacksonville pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 McCully Lane Jacksonville is pet friendly.
Does 108 McCully Lane Jacksonville offer parking?
Yes, 108 McCully Lane Jacksonville offers parking.
Does 108 McCully Lane Jacksonville have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 McCully Lane Jacksonville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 McCully Lane Jacksonville have a pool?
No, 108 McCully Lane Jacksonville does not have a pool.
Does 108 McCully Lane Jacksonville have accessible units?
No, 108 McCully Lane Jacksonville does not have accessible units.
Does 108 McCully Lane Jacksonville have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 McCully Lane Jacksonville does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 McCully Lane Jacksonville have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 McCully Lane Jacksonville does not have units with air conditioning.
