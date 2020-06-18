839 45th Ave NE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Charming NE Salem home with detached 700 SQ Foot 2 story Office, Shop, Artist Studio - Recently updated warm and inviting ranch style home on a vast 17,000 square foot fully fenced usable lot. Beautiful woodwork throughout. The two wood fireplaces are the centerpiece of both the living room and the dine-in kitchen. Kitchen includes electric stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal and refrigerator. Home also features well-placed built-ins and large cabinets. The oversized mudroom and laundry room combination also includes a utility sink, closet and 1/2 half bath with access from the backyard, kitchen and garage. The main bathroom has a vanity, sink, toilet and tub/shower combination with lots of storage.

Spacious front yard with large driveway and lots of curb appeal.

The backyard has a covered patio, an abundance of lawn, flowerbed area, outbuilding and lots of fresh fruit trees, blueberry bushes and grape vines.

The two-story 700 square foot ; (office, shop or artist studio) boasts of a finished downstairs that includes heat, phone, lighting, and power. Upstairs is open beamed with power and light. The 2 car garage includes built-in storage and a garage door opener.

Strategically located close to schools, shopping, and dining.

This is a must-see home filled with many opportunities for comfortable living.



(RLNE5679558)