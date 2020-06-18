All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 839 45th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, OR
/
839 45th Ave NE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

839 45th Ave NE

839 45th Avenue Northeast · (541) 929-4609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Four Corners
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

839 45th Avenue Northeast, Four Corners, OR 97301
East Lancaster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 839 45th Ave NE · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1548 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming NE Salem home with detached 700 SQ Foot 2 story Office, Shop, Artist Studio - Recently updated warm and inviting ranch style home on a vast 17,000 square foot fully fenced usable lot. Beautiful woodwork throughout. The two wood fireplaces are the centerpiece of both the living room and the dine-in kitchen. Kitchen includes electric stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal and refrigerator. Home also features well-placed built-ins and large cabinets. The oversized mudroom and laundry room combination also includes a utility sink, closet and 1/2 half bath with access from the backyard, kitchen and garage. The main bathroom has a vanity, sink, toilet and tub/shower combination with lots of storage.
Spacious front yard with large driveway and lots of curb appeal.
The backyard has a covered patio, an abundance of lawn, flowerbed area, outbuilding and lots of fresh fruit trees, blueberry bushes and grape vines.
The two-story 700 square foot ; (office, shop or artist studio) boasts of a finished downstairs that includes heat, phone, lighting, and power. Upstairs is open beamed with power and light. The 2 car garage includes built-in storage and a garage door opener.
Strategically located close to schools, shopping, and dining.
This is a must-see home filled with many opportunities for comfortable living.

(RLNE5679558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 45th Ave NE have any available units?
839 45th Ave NE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 839 45th Ave NE have?
Some of 839 45th Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 45th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
839 45th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 45th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 839 45th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 839 45th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 839 45th Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 839 45th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 839 45th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 45th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 839 45th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 839 45th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 839 45th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 839 45th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 839 45th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 839 45th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 839 45th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 839 45th Ave NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Orchardview
138 Bayview Way Northeast
Four Corners, OR 97301

Similar Pages

Four Corners 3 BedroomsFour Corners Apartments with Balcony
Four Corners Apartments with ParkingFour Corners Dog Friendly Apartments
Four Corners Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORCorvallis, ORTigard, OROregon City, OR
Wilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORGladstone, OROak Hills, ORJunction City, ORSilverton, OR
West Haven-Sylvan, ORKing City, ORCedar Mill, ORLebanon, ORNewberg, ORDallas, ORSweet Home, ORBull Mountain, ORKeizer, ORAlbany, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Oregon State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity