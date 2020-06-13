Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:12 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Eagle Crest, OR with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
624 Sage Country Ct
624 Sage Country Court, Eagle Crest, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1420 sqft
VIDEO TOUR Available now. EAGLE CREST FURNISHED BEAUTY !! This single level 1420 square ft. furnished end unit with tasteful decor is within walking distance of the Lakeside Sports Complex and water park.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8414 Forest Ridge Loop
8414 Forest Ridge Loop, Eagle Crest, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2275 sqft
8414 Forest Ridge Loop Available 06/01/20 4 Bed 3.5 Bath FURNISHED - Eagle Crest - Two Car Garage- Short or Long Term - 4 Bed 3.5 Bath fully furnished 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage. located on Golf Course in Eagle Crest.
Results within 5 miles of Eagle Crest

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
2250 SW 21st St - Unit 13
2250 Southwest 21st Street, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1335 sqft
Tentatively Available 7/10/2020 . 1 small pet considered. This charming 2-story townhome is an end unit it has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,350 sq ft, with attached garage. 1 bedroom on the main level.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
375 NE Maple Ln
375 NE Maple Ln, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1680 sqft
Brand new single level homes conveniently located in NE Redmond! - 3 bedroom 2 bath, attractive light and bright floor plan with open great room concept.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3152 SW Juniper Ave
3152 Southwest Juniper Avenue, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1292 sqft
Single Level Home in Redmond - Fenced Backyard! - Adorable single level home found on the corner lot of SW Juniper Ave and SW 32nd Ct. The cozy living room receives great natural light and features a gas fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
149 NW Antler Loop
149 Northwest Antler Loop, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1523 sqft
149 NW Antler Loop Available 07/09/20 Gorgeous Home with Landscaped Back Yard! - Beautiful home close to schools and parks! Kitchen has beautiful white cabinets.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
20930 Gift Road
20930 Gift Road, Deschutes County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
20930 Gift Road Available 07/13/20 Beautiful Home in the Country with Views, Decks, Garage etc. - This house on Gift Road is situated perfectly just outside of town, with lots of privacy, views of the mountains and plenty of space inside and out.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
412 Southwest 13th Street
412 SW 13th St, Redmond, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
Furnished 1 BR / 1 BA cottage near downtown Redmond and Dry Canyon Trail This charming 1 BR / 1 BA furnished monthly rental is on a quiet street in a great location.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
2045 NW Kilnwood Pl
2045 Northwest Kilnwood Place, Redmond, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1929 sqft
FURNISHED!! Tentatively available 07/15/2020. 1 small dog considered. 4 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms, 1929 SqFt. ( 4th bed used as den/office) This beautifully furnished craftsman home available for short term lease.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
2443 Southwest 31st Street
2443 Southwest 31st Street, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1008 sqft
Updated 3 BR / 1 BA home in quiet walkable neighborhood! Look no further for your new home in a desirable and quiet neighborhood in southwest Redmond.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2902 NW Spruce Ave
2902 Northwest Spruce Avenue, Deschutes County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2892 sqft
Log Home on Acreage 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in NW Redmond (APPLICATION PENDING) - Log Home on 1+ Acres * 3 Bedrooms / 2.

1 of 21

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
3612 SW Pumice Ave
3612 Southwest Pumice Avenue, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1743 sqft
$500 credit on the 1st month rent! Beautiful brand new house with open floor plan. - This Middleton combines style and space in a two-story home plan.
Results within 10 miles of Eagle Crest

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boyd Acres
1 Unit Available
63168 Peale St.
63168 Peale Street, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2293 sqft
63168 Peale St.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Boyd Acres
1 Unit Available
20651 NE Sierra Dr
20651 Northeast Sierra Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1720 sqft
VIDEO TOUR Tentatively available 06/15/2020. No pets. Contemporary single level craftsman home with a great floor plan. Living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace with a built in TV area above.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
730 NE Negus Pl
730 Northeast Negus Place, Redmond, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1976 sqft
Tentatively available 06/10/2020. Pets considered. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home will not disappoint! All new flooring and Paint. Double car garage, fireplace, large Bedrooms and closets. Fully fenced yard. Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer hook-ups.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
1080 NW Redwood Ave
1080 Northwest Redwood Avenue, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
VIDEO TOUR Available now. No pets. Newer 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home in NW Redmond. Close to Quince Park, Schools, dry canyon and shopping. Laminate wood flooring downstairs, nicely appointed kitchen with tile counters and hickory cabinets.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Boyd Acres
1 Unit Available
20803 NE Smoke Stack Lane
20803 Northeast Smoke Stack Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1638 sqft
Modern 3 BR / 2.5 BA + den in NE Bend This modern and beautiful home is located in a quiet, newer neighborhood close to Pine Nursery Park and the canal trails in NE Bend.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Boyd Acres
1 Unit Available
63142 Riverstone Dr.
63142 Riverstone Drive, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1999 sqft
Must see one level home in NW Bend - Beautifully appointed and desirable single level, 3 bedroom 2 bath home in NW Bend. Close to the Deschutes River with easy access to shopping, river trails and the parkway.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Eagle Crest, OR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Eagle Crest renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

