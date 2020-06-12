/
3 bedroom apartments
28 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Eagle Crest, OR
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
2060 Mountain Quail
2060 Southwest Mountain Quail Drive, Eagle Crest, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1850 sqft
Tentatively Available 7/10/2020. Pet considered. This beautiful Eagle Crest home is located on the 14th hole of the Resort Course. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3 decks, stunning views, double car garage. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
8414 Forest Ridge Loop
8414 Forest Ridge Loop, Eagle Crest, OR
8414 Forest Ridge Loop Available 06/01/20 4 Bed 3.5 Bath FURNISHED - Eagle Crest - Two Car Garage- Short or Long Term - 4 Bed 3.5 Bath fully furnished 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage. located on Golf Course in Eagle Crest.
Results within 5 miles of Eagle Crest
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
375 NE Maple Ln
375 NE Maple Ln, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1680 sqft
Brand new single level homes conveniently located in NE Redmond! - 3 bedroom 2 bath, attractive light and bright floor plan with open great room concept.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
3152 SW Juniper Ave
3152 Southwest Juniper Avenue, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1292 sqft
Single Level Home in Redmond - Fenced Backyard! - Adorable single level home found on the corner lot of SW Juniper Ave and SW 32nd Ct. The cozy living room receives great natural light and features a gas fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
4091 SW Tommy Armour Ln
4091 Southwest Tommy Armour Lane, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
2148 sqft
4091 SW Tommy Armour Ln Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Homes in The Greens of Redmond (APPLICATION PENDING) - * 3 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom * Upstairs Bonus Room With Full Bathroom * Large RV Parking Area * Double Attached Garage With Additional Golf Cart
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
149 NW Antler Loop
149 Northwest Antler Loop, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1523 sqft
149 NW Antler Loop Available 07/09/20 Gorgeous Home with Landscaped Back Yard! - Beautiful home close to schools and parks! Kitchen has beautiful white cabinets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2540 NW Greenwood Ave
2540 NW Greenwood Ave, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1551 sqft
2540 NW Greenwood Ave Available 07/08/20 2540 NW Greewood Avenue - This 1551 sq. ft. single-level, three-bedroom and two-bath home, offers both space and comfort with a fantastic, open floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
20930 Gift Road
20930 Gift Road, Deschutes County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
20930 Gift Road Available 07/13/20 Beautiful Home in the Country with Views, Decks, Garage etc. - This house on Gift Road is situated perfectly just outside of town, with lots of privacy, views of the mountains and plenty of space inside and out.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
2524 SW Cascade Mountain Ln
2524 Southwest Cascade Mountain Lane, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1400 sqft
This newly remodeled Duplex feels like it is brand new. Great layout with 3 bedrooms upstairs, and kitchen, laundry and living room downstairs. Make yourself home at the gas fireplace in the living room, or walk into your own private backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
2941 SW 31st St
2941 Southwest 31st Street, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1300 sqft
Tentatively available 6/11/2020. 3bed/2bath duplex with a single car garage and fenced yard. Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscaping. Rent- $1395 plus $100 additional for W/S/G. (Excessive overages to be charged to the tenant.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
2045 NW Kilnwood Pl
2045 Northwest Kilnwood Place, Redmond, OR
FURNISHED!! Tentatively available 07/15/2020. 1 small dog considered. 4 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms, 1929 SqFt. ( 4th bed used as den/office) This beautifully furnished craftsman home available for short term lease.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
2443 Southwest 31st Street
2443 Southwest 31st Street, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1008 sqft
Updated 3 BR / 1 BA home in quiet walkable neighborhood! Look no further for your new home in a desirable and quiet neighborhood in southwest Redmond.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
2902 NW Spruce Ave
2902 Northwest Spruce Avenue, Deschutes County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2892 sqft
Log Home on Acreage 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in NW Redmond (APPLICATION PENDING) - Log Home on 1+ Acres * 3 Bedrooms / 2.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
2814 SW Indian Circle
2814 Southwest Indian Circle, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1484 sqft
Well Maintained Townhome - AVAILABLE NOW! - Adorable townhome on the south west side of Redmond in Juniper Glen North. 3 bedrooms are privately located upstairs including an oversized master bedroom complete with a double vanity ensuite.
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
3612 SW Pumice Ave
3612 Southwest Pumice Avenue, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1743 sqft
$500 credit on the 1st month rent! Beautiful brand new house with open floor plan. - This Middleton combines style and space in a two-story home plan.
Results within 10 miles of Eagle Crest
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2464 NW 8th St
2464 NW 8th St, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1460 sqft
3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Duplex (APPLICATION PENDING) - * 3 Bedroom / 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
18255 Goldcoach Road
18255 Gold Coach Road, Deschutes County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1352 sqft
18255 Goldcoach Road - This is a five-acre property with a 1,352 sq. ft., 3-bedroom, 2-bath home, that is sure to please with the privacy it offers.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
8191 17th St
8191 Northwest 17th Street, Deschutes County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1400 sqft
Brand New Home with a View of Smith Rock! - Brand new home, 3 bedrooms 1 bath, 1 car garage on .25 acre lot. View of Smith Rock. Ablolutely no smoking, small dog is okay, upon owner approval.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2505 NE 7th Ln.
2505 Northeast 7th Lane, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1280 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boyd Acres
63347 Lamoine Ln.
63347 Lamoine Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1690 sqft
63347 Lamoine Ln. Available 07/21/20 Great single level home in NE Bend! - Nice 1700 square foot single level home offering 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Lots of windows for natural light with a modern 3 way slider to a nice fenced in backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boyd Acres
63168 Peale St.
63168 Peale Street, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2293 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Boyd Acres
63091 Fairey Ct
63091 Fairey Court, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1460 sqft
Woodhill build home features vaulted ceiling in the living room and master bedroom. 90% forced air gas furnace. Energy Efficient home with solar panels on roof for extremely low electric bill.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Boyd Acres
20651 NE Sierra Dr
20651 Northeast Sierra Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1720 sqft
VIDEO TOUR Tentatively available 06/15/2020. No pets. Contemporary single level craftsman home with a great floor plan. Living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace with a built in TV area above.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
730 NE Negus Pl
730 Northeast Negus Place, Redmond, OR
Tentatively available 06/10/2020. Pets considered. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home will not disappoint! All new flooring and Paint. Double car garage, fireplace, large Bedrooms and closets. Fully fenced yard. Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer hook-ups.