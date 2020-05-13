Amenities
8414 Forest Ridge Loop Available 06/01/20 4 Bed 3.5 Bath FURNISHED - Eagle Crest - Two Car Garage- Short or Long Term - 4 Bed 3.5 Bath fully furnished 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage. located on Golf Course in Eagle Crest. Tenant pays all utilities, owner pays HOA. Master bed on main level, additional bedrooms upstairs with own on suite bathroom, nice open floor plan with access to large entertaining deck on golf course, off living room and master bedroom. Lease term negotiable. Includes Use of all Amenities. Call Brian for showings. Could be ready by 5.20.20. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS
