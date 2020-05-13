All apartments in Eagle Crest
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:13 PM

8414 Forest Ridge Loop

8414 Forest Ridge Loop · (541) 280-6697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8414 Forest Ridge Loop, Eagle Crest, OR 97756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8414 Forest Ridge Loop · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8414 Forest Ridge Loop Available 06/01/20 4 Bed 3.5 Bath FURNISHED - Eagle Crest - Two Car Garage- Short or Long Term - 4 Bed 3.5 Bath fully furnished 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage. located on Golf Course in Eagle Crest. Tenant pays all utilities, owner pays HOA. Master bed on main level, additional bedrooms upstairs with own on suite bathroom, nice open floor plan with access to large entertaining deck on golf course, off living room and master bedroom. Lease term negotiable. Includes Use of all Amenities. Call Brian for showings. Could be ready by 5.20.20. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS

Renters Insurance Required
$45 per application
Security Deposit $2200.00

Brian Intlekofer, Principal Broker
541-280-6697 cell
Zack Tarpey, Broker
907-821-2028 cell
Obsidian Real Estate Group
Bend, OR 97701
www.obsidianrealestategroup.com

(RLNE3666501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8414 Forest Ridge Loop have any available units?
8414 Forest Ridge Loop has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8414 Forest Ridge Loop currently offering any rent specials?
8414 Forest Ridge Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8414 Forest Ridge Loop pet-friendly?
No, 8414 Forest Ridge Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagle Crest.
Does 8414 Forest Ridge Loop offer parking?
Yes, 8414 Forest Ridge Loop does offer parking.
Does 8414 Forest Ridge Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8414 Forest Ridge Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8414 Forest Ridge Loop have a pool?
No, 8414 Forest Ridge Loop does not have a pool.
Does 8414 Forest Ridge Loop have accessible units?
No, 8414 Forest Ridge Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 8414 Forest Ridge Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 8414 Forest Ridge Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8414 Forest Ridge Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 8414 Forest Ridge Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
