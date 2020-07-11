All apartments in Eagle Crest
Last updated July 11 2020 at 5:08 AM

2326 Condor Dr

2326 Southwest Condor Drive · (541) 923-8222
Location

2326 Southwest Condor Drive, Eagle Crest, OR 97756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2696 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Tentatively available 07/15/2020. No Pets. This is a luxurious, fully furnished, 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home located in the Eagle Crest community. This home has a view of the 12th hole and greens. Full kitchen with updated appliances and finishes. This home has 2 indoor gas fireplaces w/exquisite stone and hearth. The outdoor fireplace sits on top of a stunning deck that has plenty of space to entertain. Double car garage and a laundry room. Eagle Crest amenities, all utilities, basic cable, and internet are included. Do not disturb current residents. Contact Rogue Real Estate for a showing 541-728-0995 or apply online www.rentrogue.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2326 Condor Dr have any available units?
2326 Condor Dr has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2326 Condor Dr have?
Some of 2326 Condor Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2326 Condor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2326 Condor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2326 Condor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2326 Condor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagle Crest.
Does 2326 Condor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2326 Condor Dr offers parking.
Does 2326 Condor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2326 Condor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2326 Condor Dr have a pool?
No, 2326 Condor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2326 Condor Dr have accessible units?
No, 2326 Condor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2326 Condor Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2326 Condor Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2326 Condor Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2326 Condor Dr has units with air conditioning.
