2326 Condor Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Tentatively available 07/15/2020. No Pets. This is a luxurious, fully furnished, 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home located in the Eagle Crest community. This home has a view of the 12th hole and greens. Full kitchen with updated appliances and finishes. This home has 2 indoor gas fireplaces w/exquisite stone and hearth. The outdoor fireplace sits on top of a stunning deck that has plenty of space to entertain. Double car garage and a laundry room. Eagle Crest amenities, all utilities, basic cable, and internet are included. Do not disturb current residents. Contact Rogue Real Estate for a showing 541-728-0995 or apply online www.rentrogue.com.