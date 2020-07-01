/
13 Furnished Apartments for rent in Cedar Mill, OR
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
970 NW Dale Ave
970 Northwest Dale Avenue, Cedar Mill, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Brand New Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom ADU ***Price Drop*** - 970 NW Dale Ave Portland, OR 97229 This incredible, fully furnished ADU property features a modern look and high end feel.
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,373
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet wooded neighborhood convenient to Timberland Town Center. Also close to Forest Park's biking and hiking trails. Open, light-filled apartments with upscale amenities such as chef-inspired kitchens and private decks or patios.
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
The Terraces
19000 NE Evergreen Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,179
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,772
1120 sqft
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, these apartments offer amenities such as hardwood floors, fireplaces and a 24-hour gym. Within walking distance of trendy shopping areas, offering a hot tub, sauna, pool and more.
Nob Hill
The Thornton
1953 Northwest Overton Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,125
437 sqft
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
The Arbory
9250 NE Rockspring St, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,318
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,387
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1129 sqft
Located by U.S.-127 and within walking distance to Eastwood Towne Center. Spacious interiors with a gas fireplace, high ceilings and large walk-in closets. In a park-like setting. Private patios or balconies.
Triple Creek
1525 NW Eastbrook
1525 Northwest Eastbrook Court, Washington County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1026 sqft
Great Fully Furnished condo Next to Tanasborne - Fully furnished, updated showpiece just completed w/high-end finishes. Gourmet kitchen w/quartz counters, Thomasville cabinets, herringbone backsplash & new convection range & dishwasher.
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
659 NE Garswood Ln.
659 Northeast Garswood Lane, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
710 sqft
Beautiful 2-Bedroom Condo / Near Max (Optional Fully Furnished) - Beautiful, sun-filled, quiet 2 bedroom 1 bath condo right on the Max line at Quatama Station. Near Streets of Tanasbourne shopping, dining and entertainment.
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
10740 Northeast Holly Street
10740 Northeast Holly Street, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
966 sqft
Fully Furnished two bedrooms two bathrooms with walking distance to Tanasbourne shopping areas; max train and TriMet bus station in Willow Creek, and <10 minutes drive to Intel/Nike campus.
Walluga
Sofi at Lake Oswego
15000 Davis Ln, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
940 sqft
Walk to the Blue Moon Coffee shop or Biscuits Cafe. Stroll at nearby Springbrook City Park or on the hiking trails onsite. Relax in your one- or two-bedroom apartment in this eco-friendly and pet-friendly community.
Pearl
Burlington Tower
900 NW Lovejoy St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,850
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1440 sqft
The Burlington Tower is no ordinary apartment building. In fact, when you consider everything our Concierge Service can do for you, it’s more like a luxury hotel. Need a dinner reservation at the best restaurant in town? We can do that.
Nob Hill
Derby Slabtown
1075 Northwest 16th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,248
226 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
511 sqft
We're more than just an apartment building. From the moment you walk through the front door, you’ll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Northeast Hillsboro
Vector
967 Northeast Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,255
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1036 sqft
Kerns
The Yard
22 NE 2nd Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,540
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
1042 sqft
Elegant homes with granite counters, bike racks, and city views. Have a meal at the on-site restaurant or relax in the lounge. Near Knot Springs Spa and Portland Saturday Market. By bus and streetcar stops.
