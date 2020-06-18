All apartments in Bay City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

5601-A

5601 A Street · (541) 248-3993
Location

5601 A Street, Bay City, OR 97107

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5601-A · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
new construction
Beautiful Brand New Construction Philomath Home - Beautiful brand new construction 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home will be available on June 30th. All brand new appliances minutes to Sunset shopping center and only a few miles to OSU campus. Rent is 1695.00 and includes water.

More pictures coming soon!

Rent will increase to 2150.00 in September when 3rd bedroom is completed.

If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at watsonmanagementservices.com or in-person at 626 Queen Ave , SW Suite A. Albany OR 97322. Applications are $50 per adult.

This home is currently occupied, so please do not disturb current tenants. Our office will coordinate showings with any interested applicants with current tenants.

DEPOSITS & APPLICATION FEES:
?Security Deposit: 1.5x monthly rent (minimum upon approved credit)
?Cleaning Deposit: $500
?Carpet/Floor Fee: $500 (non-refundable)
?Additional deposits for pets
?Application Fees: $50 per adult, 18 yrs and older; Co-signer: $50

In order for your application to be processed, you must submit the following:
?COMPLETED applications for EACH applicant 18+ yrs. old, whom will be living in the household (this is non-negotiable. Failure to submit an application for EACH adult listed in the household will result in denial)
?Copy of Photo ID
?Copy of Social security card or equivalent
?Two most recent pay stubs or bank statement showing direct deposit (to verify your income); OR
?Financial aid statements (if applicable, to verify your income); OR
?Tax information (if you are self-employed); OR
?Current Section 8 voucher and voucher worksheet (if applicable)

NOTICE: Any applications missing any of the above requirements will be denied. All application fees are non-refundable.

If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at www.watsonmanagementservices.com.

Pet Policy:
Cats allowed
Small dogs allowed

Rental Terms: One-year lease.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein was compiled from data furnished by the property owner and/or other sources deemed reliable; however, accuracy is not guaranteed.

(RLNE5808993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

