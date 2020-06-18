Amenities

Beautiful Brand New Construction Philomath Home - Beautiful brand new construction 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home will be available on June 30th. All brand new appliances minutes to Sunset shopping center and only a few miles to OSU campus. Rent is 1695.00 and includes water.



Rent will increase to 2150.00 in September when 3rd bedroom is completed.



If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at watsonmanagementservices.com or in-person at 626 Queen Ave , SW Suite A. Albany OR 97322. Applications are $50 per adult.



This home is currently occupied, so please do not disturb current tenants. Our office will coordinate showings with any interested applicants with current tenants.



DEPOSITS & APPLICATION FEES:

?Security Deposit: 1.5x monthly rent (minimum upon approved credit)

?Cleaning Deposit: $500

?Carpet/Floor Fee: $500 (non-refundable)

?Additional deposits for pets

?Application Fees: $50 per adult, 18 yrs and older; Co-signer: $50



In order for your application to be processed, you must submit the following:

?COMPLETED applications for EACH applicant 18+ yrs. old, whom will be living in the household (this is non-negotiable. Failure to submit an application for EACH adult listed in the household will result in denial)

?Copy of Photo ID

?Copy of Social security card or equivalent

?Two most recent pay stubs or bank statement showing direct deposit (to verify your income); OR

?Financial aid statements (if applicable, to verify your income); OR

?Tax information (if you are self-employed); OR

?Current Section 8 voucher and voucher worksheet (if applicable)



NOTICE: Any applications missing any of the above requirements will be denied. All application fees are non-refundable.



If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at www.watsonmanagementservices.com.



Pet Policy:

Cats allowed

Small dogs allowed



Rental Terms: One-year lease.



Disclaimer: The information contained herein was compiled from data furnished by the property owner and/or other sources deemed reliable; however, accuracy is not guaranteed.



