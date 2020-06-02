96 Scenic Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This freshly remodeled home features 2 wrap-around decks with breath-taking views of the valley. It's located on Scenic and Church, minutes away from downtown, so no more having to look for parking downtown for the parades or a night out. The upstairs holds the three bedrooms and two bathroom, as well as an entry, dining area, kitchen with upgraded counters, and a living area with tons of natural light. This house that keeps on giving has a bonus room downstairs, perfect for a library/studio/space to get away, with its own outside access. Downstairs too is an attached garage with another bonus room.



New paint, blinds, updated flooring and new granite kitchen counter.



Showing by appointment only.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available 6/16/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

