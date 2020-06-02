All apartments in Ashland
96 Scenic Drive

96 Scenic Drive · (541) 705-2658
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Ashland
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Location

96 Scenic Drive, Ashland, OR 97520
Lithia Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This freshly remodeled home features 2 wrap-around decks with breath-taking views of the valley. It's located on Scenic and Church, minutes away from downtown, so no more having to look for parking downtown for the parades or a night out. The upstairs holds the three bedrooms and two bathroom, as well as an entry, dining area, kitchen with upgraded counters, and a living area with tons of natural light. This house that keeps on giving has a bonus room downstairs, perfect for a library/studio/space to get away, with its own outside access. Downstairs too is an attached garage with another bonus room.

New paint, blinds, updated flooring and new granite kitchen counter.

Showing by appointment only.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available 6/16/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 Scenic Drive have any available units?
96 Scenic Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 96 Scenic Drive have?
Some of 96 Scenic Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 Scenic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
96 Scenic Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Scenic Drive pet-friendly?
No, 96 Scenic Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashland.
Does 96 Scenic Drive offer parking?
Yes, 96 Scenic Drive does offer parking.
Does 96 Scenic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96 Scenic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 Scenic Drive have a pool?
No, 96 Scenic Drive does not have a pool.
Does 96 Scenic Drive have accessible units?
No, 96 Scenic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 96 Scenic Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 96 Scenic Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 96 Scenic Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 Scenic Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
