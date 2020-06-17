73 South Mountain Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities community garden parking garage

This new townhome on Phillips Corner-Urban Living is near the Downtown Ashlands' Core! Beautifully designed contemporary 1 bedroom 1 bathroom. Enjoy living in the beautify designed living space. This home is an eco friendly unit with brand new appliances vaulted ceilings, and more. These homes are Earth Advantage Certified, which means high quality, energy-saving features with an eye to conservation, including mini-split furnace units for room-by-room comfort control, on-demand tankless gas water heaters, and high-efficiency windows and insulation to save money and reduce your energy footprint. Phillips Corner is near the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Southern Oregon University, parks, walking/biking paths and all of Ashland's world-class amenities. Property has a single car garage and off street parting. There is a community garden with large planter boxes. This is an upstairs unit with a balcony.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

