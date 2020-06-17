All apartments in Ashland
73 South Mountain Avenue

73 South Mountain Avenue · (541) 705-2658
Location

73 South Mountain Avenue, Ashland, OR 97520
Central Ashland

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1504 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
community garden
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
garage
This new townhome on Phillips Corner-Urban Living is near the Downtown Ashlands' Core! Beautifully designed contemporary 1 bedroom 1 bathroom. Enjoy living in the beautify designed living space. This home is an eco friendly unit with brand new appliances vaulted ceilings, and more. These homes are Earth Advantage Certified, which means high quality, energy-saving features with an eye to conservation, including mini-split furnace units for room-by-room comfort control, on-demand tankless gas water heaters, and high-efficiency windows and insulation to save money and reduce your energy footprint. Phillips Corner is near the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Southern Oregon University, parks, walking/biking paths and all of Ashland's world-class amenities. Property has a single car garage and off street parting. There is a community garden with large planter boxes. This is an upstairs unit with a balcony.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

