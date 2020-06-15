647 Beach Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Quaint Ashland Bungalow Above the Boulevard! - When you think of quiet solitude in the middle of the city, this is it. This cute and quaint bungalow is welcoming and warm and offered amazing escape for anyone who can appreciate amazing backyards.



As you enter the property, you walk up the steps form the road and you will notice a wonderful flower garden that adorns the year area. As you enter the home you notice the gorgeous original 1940's hardwood flooring, which is throughout most of the home. The living room is warm and bright and offers a wonderful fireplace. The eclectic charm in this home is amazing with the built in kitchenette stand and countertops. The home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.



The home also has a separate storage room and a laundry room and comes complete with a washer and dryer.



The backyard is an oasis in and of itself. When you walk out the backyard you will find a brick patio area great for entertaining and getting away from it all. When you walk further into the backyard, you will find that the expansive backyard boasts beautiful fruit trees, madrone and many other types of trees as well as a large grassy area.



$500 off at first month's rent.



