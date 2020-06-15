All apartments in Ashland
647 Beach Street

647 Beach Street · (541) 816-4140
Location

647 Beach Street, Ashland, OR 97520
3 Tiers of Ashland

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 647 Beach Street · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1516 sqft

Amenities

Quaint Ashland Bungalow Above the Boulevard! - When you think of quiet solitude in the middle of the city, this is it. This cute and quaint bungalow is welcoming and warm and offered amazing escape for anyone who can appreciate amazing backyards.

As you enter the property, you walk up the steps form the road and you will notice a wonderful flower garden that adorns the year area. As you enter the home you notice the gorgeous original 1940's hardwood flooring, which is throughout most of the home. The living room is warm and bright and offers a wonderful fireplace. The eclectic charm in this home is amazing with the built in kitchenette stand and countertops. The home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

The home also has a separate storage room and a laundry room and comes complete with a washer and dryer.

The backyard is an oasis in and of itself. When you walk out the backyard you will find a brick patio area great for entertaining and getting away from it all. When you walk further into the backyard, you will find that the expansive backyard boasts beautiful fruit trees, madrone and many other types of trees as well as a large grassy area.

$500 off at first month's rent.

(RLNE4028297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 Beach Street have any available units?
647 Beach Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 647 Beach Street have?
Some of 647 Beach Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 647 Beach Street currently offering any rent specials?
647 Beach Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 Beach Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 647 Beach Street is pet friendly.
Does 647 Beach Street offer parking?
No, 647 Beach Street does not offer parking.
Does 647 Beach Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 647 Beach Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 Beach Street have a pool?
No, 647 Beach Street does not have a pool.
Does 647 Beach Street have accessible units?
No, 647 Beach Street does not have accessible units.
Does 647 Beach Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 647 Beach Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 647 Beach Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 647 Beach Street does not have units with air conditioning.
