Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

137 N Main St

137 North Main Street · (541) 488-2761
Location

137 North Main Street, Ashland, OR 97520
Lithia Park

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 137 N Main St · Avail. now

$4,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Live in one of Ashland's premier Bed and Breakfasts! | Available June - February - Take advantage of this rare opportunity to work or play from this fully furnished Bed and Breakfast. Located steps from Downtown Ashland, this iconic Ashland home features five bedrooms... each with its own private bathroom. With room for everyone, this home makes the perfect backdrop for a family getaway or corporate retreat. Each room is carefully designed with motifs that compliment historic backdrop of the home.

Watch the world go by from the upper deck that overlooks Main St. Or enjoy a beautiful evening with friends in the stunning gardens.

Enjoy the romance and comfort of this refurbished Victorian home while taking the time to get to know Southern Oregon's past , present and future.

This is a non-smoking property. All utilities are included. Sorry, no pets.

To schedule a tour of this amazing home, please call Ashland Property Management LLC at (541) 488-2761. Online rental applications can be found at www.ashlandpropertymanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5818452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 N Main St have any available units?
137 N Main St has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 137 N Main St currently offering any rent specials?
137 N Main St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 N Main St pet-friendly?
No, 137 N Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashland.
Does 137 N Main St offer parking?
No, 137 N Main St does not offer parking.
Does 137 N Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 N Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 N Main St have a pool?
No, 137 N Main St does not have a pool.
Does 137 N Main St have accessible units?
No, 137 N Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 137 N Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 N Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 137 N Main St have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 N Main St does not have units with air conditioning.
