137 N Main St

Live in one of Ashland's premier Bed and Breakfasts! | Available June - February - Take advantage of this rare opportunity to work or play from this fully furnished Bed and Breakfast. Located steps from Downtown Ashland, this iconic Ashland home features five bedrooms... each with its own private bathroom. With room for everyone, this home makes the perfect backdrop for a family getaway or corporate retreat. Each room is carefully designed with motifs that compliment historic backdrop of the home.



Watch the world go by from the upper deck that overlooks Main St. Or enjoy a beautiful evening with friends in the stunning gardens.



Enjoy the romance and comfort of this refurbished Victorian home while taking the time to get to know Southern Oregon's past , present and future.



This is a non-smoking property. All utilities are included. Sorry, no pets.



To schedule a tour of this amazing home, please call Ashland Property Management LLC at (541) 488-2761. Online rental applications can be found at www.ashlandpropertymanagement.com



No Pets Allowed



