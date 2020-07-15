Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Albany, OR with hardwood floors

1 of 48

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
5000 Caribou Court Southwest
5000 Caribou Southwest Drive, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1718 sqft
Luxury Rental ready for move in now! Located on the edge of the subdivision and on a cul-de-sac.
Results within 5 miles of Albany

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
134 NE Columbia Ave
134 Northeast Columbia Avenue, Adair Village, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2055 sqft
4 bed 2.5 bath in Adair Village - This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home (built in 2015) is just seconds to a small public playground in a quiet residential neighborhood of Adair Village, Corvallis.
Results within 10 miles of Albany

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1182 NW Country Ct.
1182 Northwest Country Court, Benton County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2216 sqft
1182 NW Country Ct. Available 09/15/20 Furnished, Forest Oasis, 4 bed 2 bath on 1 Acre - This charming home is tucked away on a quiet street near the edge of Macdonald forest.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1710 NW Polk Ave.
1710 Northwest Polk Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2664 sqft
1710 NW Polk Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - • Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
36700 GILKEY ROAD
36700 Gilkey Road, Linn County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1650 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS HOME - EXCEPTIONAL HOME INSIDE AND OUT. THIS HOME HAS A TWO SIDED ROCK PROPANE FIREPLACE WITH WOOD FLOORS THROUGH OUT , SPACIOUS ROOMS AND A LARGE OPEN KITCHEN, BATHROOMS ARE JUST BEAUTIFUL.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
428 NW 9th
428 Northwest 9th Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2100 sqft
5 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) SL ~ School Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/1/20 – 6/15/21 Bright 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located within walking distance to the OSU campus, Fred Meyer and Monroe.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1305 NW 10th St.
1305 Northwest 10th Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1187 sqft
1305 NW 10th St.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1925 NW Grant Ave
1925 Northwest Grant Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2193 sqft
5 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus ~ Cat Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
430 NW 13th
430 Northwest 13th Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2517 sqft
430 NW 13th Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Close to Campus with Fenced Yard - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) JL ~ July Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/15/20 6/30/21 This 3 bedroom house is a quick walk to OSU Campus! Enjoy features such

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2255 NW 17th St
2255 Northwest 17th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
1450 sqft
2255 NW 17th St Available 08/19/20 Large 4 Bed 1.5 Bath Home! Pets Allowed! - Recently remodeled 4 bed 1.5 bath home with large bonus room.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
621 NW 17th St
621 Northwest 17th Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
864 sqft
621 NW 17th St Available 08/14/20 Comfortable 2 Bedroom Home in the Heart of Corvallis - Check out this darling 2 bedroom, one bath home, conveniently located in the heart of Corvallis near shopping, parks and OSU campus.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1381 NW Dream Pl.
1381 Northwest Dream Place, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2316 sqft
1381 NW Dream Pl. Available 08/01/20 August Move In 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 4 Bathroom - *** Apply on our Website at: http://www.yourchateau.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Albany, OR

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Albany renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

