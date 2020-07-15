Amenities

571 Derby St SE Available 09/05/20 Beautiful home in Brandis Meadows - The 1580 square foot Edgewood is a mid-sized home catering to those who value both comfort and efficiency in a single level home. An award-winning designed kitchen, featuring a breakfast bar and ample counter space, overlooks both the spacious living and dining rooms. The separate master suite affords you privacy and features two large closets in addition to a dual vanity ensuite. The two sizeable bedrooms - one of which may be used as an optional den - share a full bathroom and complete this design-smart home plan. This home will have central air conditioning as well as a fully fenced yard. The new home floor plan is the perfect mixture of a smart design and a stylish package.

Home available Sept 5th, 2020



If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at watsonmanagementservices.com. Albany OR 97322. Applications are $50 per adult.



Rental Terms: One-year lease. Equal Housing Opportunity.



• Base Monthly Rent: $2180

• Base Security Deposit: $3270

• Cleaning Deposit $500 & Carpet/Floor Fee $500



***NOTE: This amount will increase if tenant(s) have pet(s). Various types of pets are considered on an individual-basis and will need to be discussed with the property manager prior to approval. Pet Deposits are due upon move-in with all other fees/deposit. Please call our office for specific pet rent/deposit pricing.



