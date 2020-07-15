All apartments in Albany
571 Derby St SE

Location

571 Derby St SE, Albany, OR 97322

Amenities

571 Derby St SE Available 09/05/20 Beautiful home in Brandis Meadows - The 1580 square foot Edgewood is a mid-sized home catering to those who value both comfort and efficiency in a single level home. An award-winning designed kitchen, featuring a breakfast bar and ample counter space, overlooks both the spacious living and dining rooms. The separate master suite affords you privacy and features two large closets in addition to a dual vanity ensuite. The two sizeable bedrooms - one of which may be used as an optional den - share a full bathroom and complete this design-smart home plan. This home will have central air conditioning as well as a fully fenced yard. The new home floor plan is the perfect mixture of a smart design and a stylish package.
Home available Sept 5th, 2020

If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at watsonmanagementservices.com. Albany OR 97322. Applications are $50 per adult.

Rental Terms: One-year lease. Equal Housing Opportunity.

• Base Monthly Rent: $2180
• Base Security Deposit: $3270
• Cleaning Deposit $500 & Carpet/Floor Fee $500

***NOTE: This amount will increase if tenant(s) have pet(s). Various types of pets are considered on an individual-basis and will need to be discussed with the property manager prior to approval. Pet Deposits are due upon move-in with all other fees/deposit. Please call our office for specific pet rent/deposit pricing.

Equal Housing Opportunity
All rentals advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin, or intention to make any such preference, limitation, or discrimination. All persons are hereby informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal-opportunity basis.

The information contained herein was compiled from data furnished by the property owner and/or other sources deemed reliable; however, accuracy is not guaranteed.

(RLNE5000680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

