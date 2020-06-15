All apartments in Albany
1147 10th Ave SW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1147 10th Ave SW

1147 10th Ave SW · (541) 754-0928
Location

1147 10th Ave SW, Albany, OR 97321

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1147 10th Ave SW · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Cottage with Bonus Room in Great Location! - 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom cottage Located close to downtown Albany, Good Samaritan Hospital and local parks. This home is 850 square feet total with a bonus room upstairs and a mud room off of the back of the house. Washer and dryer hook ups. Water and sewer is paid, landscaping provided. No pets and NO smoking in the home or anywhere on the property.

Rent is $1,000 a month with a base security deposit of $1,200. Deposit depends on rental and credit history. Please do a drive by of the property to make sure the neighborhood and location fits your needs.

Please contact Elite Property Management at 541-754-0928 if you have any question or to set up a time to tour the home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3921201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1147 10th Ave SW have any available units?
1147 10th Ave SW has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1147 10th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
1147 10th Ave SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1147 10th Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 1147 10th Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albany.
Does 1147 10th Ave SW offer parking?
No, 1147 10th Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 1147 10th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1147 10th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1147 10th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 1147 10th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 1147 10th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 1147 10th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1147 10th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1147 10th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1147 10th Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1147 10th Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.
