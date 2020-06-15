1147 10th Ave SW

Amenities

1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Cottage with Bonus Room in Great Location! - 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom cottage Located close to downtown Albany, Good Samaritan Hospital and local parks. This home is 850 square feet total with a bonus room upstairs and a mud room off of the back of the house. Washer and dryer hook ups. Water and sewer is paid, landscaping provided. No pets and NO smoking in the home or anywhere on the property.



Rent is $1,000 a month with a base security deposit of $1,200. Deposit depends on rental and credit history. Please do a drive by of the property to make sure the neighborhood and location fits your needs.



Please contact Elite Property Management at 541-754-0928 if you have any question or to set up a time to tour the home!



No Pets Allowed



