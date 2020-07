Amenities

Rural mobile home with horse barn - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home has been recently updated with fresh paint inside and out; a new metal roof and paved parking under the 2 car attached carport. The kitchen has new countertops and cabinet hardware; an updated refrigerator and a washer and dryer. This property is all electric and has rural water. Tenants are responsible for utilities and for maintaining the yard and the barn area. This property has approx 1 acre of land. Tenants may bring their horse or horses at no additional charge. They will need to bring their own panels for the runs. If this property is leased to tenants who do not have horses or livestock, they will still be responsible for maintaining the entire yard and lots around barns. From I-40 exit at Hwy 54 toward Corn. In approx 1/2 mile, turn right on 1035 Rd proceed another 1/2 mile to 2386 Rd. Turn right. Subject property is first mobile home on the right.



(RLNE5895291)