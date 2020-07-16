29865 E 41st St. S.

Amenities
The Estate - Property Id: 130254
Newly renovated three bedroom, two bathroom 1700 square-foot manufactured home on 2 1/2 peaceful acres across from an open pasture. Brand new features include:
*roof
*interior paint
*carpet
*luxury vinyl plank flooring
*Pex plumbing throughout
*HVAC and ducting
*subfloor
*bathroom fixtures, including sinks, countertops, and toilets
*master bathroom layout, including large shower
*insulation and vapor barrier underneath
*hot water heater
*baseboards
*gravel driveway
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130254
Property Id 130254
(RLNE5931748)