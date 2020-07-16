All apartments in Wagoner County
29865 E 41st St. S.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:13 PM

29865 E 41st St. S.

29865 East 41st Street · (918) 695-9925
Location

29865 East 41st Street, Wagoner County, OK 74014

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Estate - Property Id: 130254

Newly renovated three bedroom, two bathroom 1700 square-foot manufactured home on 2 1/2 peaceful acres across from an open pasture. Brand new features include:

*roof
*interior paint
*carpet
*luxury vinyl plank flooring
*Pex plumbing throughout
*HVAC and ducting
*subfloor
*bathroom fixtures, including sinks, countertops, and toilets
*master bathroom layout, including large shower
*insulation and vapor barrier underneath
*hot water heater
*baseboards
*gravel driveway
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130254
Property Id 130254

(RLNE5931748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29865 E 41st St. S. have any available units?
29865 E 41st St. S. has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29865 E 41st St. S. have?
Some of 29865 E 41st St. S.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29865 E 41st St. S. currently offering any rent specials?
29865 E 41st St. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29865 E 41st St. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 29865 E 41st St. S. is pet friendly.
Does 29865 E 41st St. S. offer parking?
No, 29865 E 41st St. S. does not offer parking.
Does 29865 E 41st St. S. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29865 E 41st St. S. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29865 E 41st St. S. have a pool?
No, 29865 E 41st St. S. does not have a pool.
Does 29865 E 41st St. S. have accessible units?
No, 29865 E 41st St. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 29865 E 41st St. S. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29865 E 41st St. S. has units with dishwashers.
Does 29865 E 41st St. S. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 29865 E 41st St. S. has units with air conditioning.
