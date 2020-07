Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Shawnee - Will be available for July 1 move in. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom off front bedroom. Hardwood floors in the living area and kitchen. Kitchen comes with gas stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Back bedroom has outdoor access to the fenced in back yard. Large 2 car carport. Home comes with a heating and cooling window unit. Tenant is responsible for utilities and lawn care. Pets considered with $300 non-refundable pet fee. Deposit is $600 Rent is $600.



